Claire Yoo’s love of music began at 5 years old and has led her to great things. Yoo has been chosen to be part of Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.
NYO-USA is a summer program for young musicians aged 16-19. The musicians participate in a two-week residency, perform a concert at Carnegie Hall and then go on a tour of Europe to perform.
Yoo is a 17-year-old student currently attending Idaho Falls High School. Her love of music began by simply seeing a video.
“I watched this YouTube video of a bunch of young kids my age when I was around 5,” Yoo said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I absolutely have to do that … making music seems like such a cool thing.’ So, my mom started me on the piano at first.”
Her interests soon shifted to orchestra music. “I was like: ‘Mom, I have to be in an orchestra. I have to be able to play with other people,’” Yoo said. “So, I started the violin.”
Yoo’s dedication to music eventually drew her to NYO2, the sister program to NYO-USA for younger musicians aged 14-17. She was in the NYO2 program for the previous two years.
Yoo discovered NYO2 in a way similar to her passion for music.
“I saw a recording of (NYO2) playing at BBC Proms awhile ago,” Yoo said. “And I was like, ‘Wait, they’re my age and it’s part of a program?’”
She didn’t think she had a chance of getting into the program but auditioned anyway.
Yoo eventually got an email saying she made it into NYO2.
In addition to NYO2, Yoo has been part of an array of musical activities.
“I’ve done the All Northwest Honor Ensemble, (and) I did the All-National Honor Ensemble this year,” Yoo said.
Additionally, she won state in the Music Teacher’s National Association in 2019 and 2020, has been in all-state since 2019 and “won the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony Concerto competition in 2019.”
While she had been part of NYO2 for two years, Yoo still had to audition for NYO-USA. The process was selective.
Yoo is most looking forward to touring Europe with the NYO-USA program.
“I went to Cremona (Italy), two years ago … with my parents. … That’s like the birthplace of the modern violin,” Yoo said. “I remember going there and touring all these museums that have to do with classical music, and thinking, … ‘If I could share this with other people who could relate to it as much as I could, that would be … an experience that I would really, really grow from as both a musician and a person.”
Yoo has already found the sister program, NYO2, to be greatly beneficial.
In terms of personal growth, “the whole thing is just life-changing. … You go and you find people who you are going to be family … with for the rest of your life,” Yoo said.
NYO2 exposed her to new musical experiences as well.
“The first time that we ran through the Hindemith, which is what we played last year, there was just this wall of sound that came from the orchestra that I was super unused to because I hadn’t played in an orchestra of that size or caliber ever,” Yoo said.
Paul Hindemith (1895-1963) was “regarded as the foremost German composer of his generation,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
While Yoo doesn’t have plans for music as a career in the future, she wants to continue making it part of her life.
“No matter what happens, I would like to keep (music) in my life,” Yoo said. “I think that I would want to either minor in music or double major.”
Tickets to the NYO-USA Carnegie Hall concert go on sale Tuesday and can be purchased at carnegiehall.org.