POCATELLO — Mark Cysewski aims to have at least five "wow" moments each year in the annual "Sing Choirs of Angels" Christmas concert he hosts at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Given the star power he's lined up for the upcoming musical extravaganza, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, Cysewski should easily meet his quota with lots of "wows" to spare.
Both the food and admission to the concert are being offered complimentary, thanks to donations from several sponsors. He asks that people planning to attend email a request to reserve complimentary tickets to singchoirsofangels@gmail.com. Include a name and the number of tickets needed.
He encourages young people and families to attend.
"So often families with children don't have the ability to pay for events at Christmastime like this where we have refreshments catered," Cysewski said.
Cysewski, who owns Gable Auto Sales in American Falls, said the event also provides a conduit for showcasing local talent.
The event was hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Pocatello Institute in its first year in 2011. They featured their own choir and invited the AF Sharps — a large choir in American Falls of which Cysewski is a member — as additional talent.
"It was such a wonderful event and such an inspirational event and open to the public," he said.
The event was hosted for two years, and Cysewski decided to resurrect it in 2015. He licensed the "Sing Choirs of Angels" name and established a nonprofit association to accept donations from business sponsors.
The AF Sharps will perform the opening and final number of the show. Six additional acts have been scheduled.
Konni Kendell, Pocatello's city clerk, will be a soloist.
"She's an incredible soprano. She's just delightful every year," Cysewski said.
A quartet scheduled to perform will feature school friends Marci Reddish and Jennie Mitton, as well as their sons, Connor Reddish and Cameron Mitton.
A string duet will feature Matt Spencer and his niece, Sagelyn Ottley.
A harpist from Logan, Utah, who attends Brigham Young University-Idaho, Keziah Roderer, will perform with her sister, flutist Gabrielle Roderer.
Jordan Bowman, an operatic soprano who teaches music in Pocatello, will perform with her sister, Madelien Bowman, who is also an accomplished soprano. The Angel Dancers, with Kimi Taylor Ballet Academy, will perform with the Bowmans.
Rockland TaVaci is also scheduled to perform.
Daniel Bowman, son of AF Sharps director David Bowman, will play a Christmas music medley on the piano.
"It's just a magical event," Cysewski said.
The event costs about $12,000 to host, including $7,000 toward catering by Chartwells. Cysewski said he's already raised about $10,000.
Pizza, satay, small sandwiches, cookies, cheesecake bars, macaroons, vegetable trays and other hors d'oeuvres will be served in the rotunda following the performance. There will also be a silent auction to help cover costs, featuring gift baskets from donors.
Major sponsors of the event include Bingham Memorial Hospital, Idaho Central Credit Union, Dr. Bret Timmons, Bob Schreiber, Cole Chevrolet, Lithia Dodge, Stone's Hyundai, ButterBurr's Lickety Split, Lamb Weston and Driscoll Potatoes, Inc.
Larry Fisher, public affairs director with the LDS Church and owner of the Pocatello Black Swan Inn, 746 E. Center St., was among a long list of additional financial sponsors, and he donated a stay in his romantic-themed hotel to the silent auction.
"I personally like good community events and to me this sounded like something that would be good for the community and they wanted to provide it free of charge," Fisher said.