The Chubbuck Lions Club's Special Needs Christmas Drive-thru at the Red Lion Hotel on Sunday was a success, according to Jodi Parrish of the Lions Club, who was one of the organizers of the yearly event.
“It went really well,” Parrish said. “We were super happy with how it turned out.”
She said they were so pleased they could come up with something for residents with special needs despite all the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parrish says the event, which drew 200 to 300 people, brightened up the day for a lot of people during the Christmas season.
“There were a lot of question marks,” she said. “We were hoping we could still put together some dinner that they could take with them."
But it took awhile to get everything organized to prepare the site and get people ready and get the word out about what was going to be happening.
Parrish says it drew fewer people than the usual 400 to 500 attendees. But that wasn't surprising considering the circumstances.
She said for the most part once the event started it went pretty fast, and there were no major glitches during the event.
“It went really smoothly,” she said. “We had a few in line beforehand.”
Santa Claus was there and people got their treats and were wished a merry Christmas. And the Disney princesses were also in attendance at the event, according to Parrish.
Masks were donned by servers and participants and social distancing was encouraged.
Parrish says it was worth all the work just to see the smiles and see the guests with special needs who look forward to the holiday event every year.
The Special Needs Christmas season celebration has been held every year since 1962.
“We were all just trying to scramble to come up with something to make the holiday special for people,” Parrish said. “A lot of them can drive and they came and car-pooled, she said.
She said there is a great community of supporters for participants with special needs, including those families that took the time to bring them to the event.
“It's a Christmas dinner,” Parrish said. “They're our friends and we just enjoy getting together and sharing a meal.”
But there was a little bit of a twist this year.
"We just shared some smiles and waves and some Christmas entertainment and, of course, Santa — who doesn't love him?" Parrish said.
The process was that the participants remained in their vehicles and rode slowly in a large circle around the circumference of the Red Lion hotel to take in the festivities. The food was provided in bags.
“I don't think anybody had to wait too long and they had a great time seeing Santa as always,” Parrish said.
She said Crumble cookies and a soda shop provided treats. And Meadow Gold provided chocolate.
She said they also had community support from Advantage Credit Union and C-A-L Ranch.
And all in all it was a lot of fun for the participants as well as the organizers.
“We're grateful that we didn't bag it,” Parrish said. “Everything has been canceled this year, so it was good to have people drive up and we could see their faces and it was just really a nice thing.”
Servers and attendees wore masks as a precaution against COVID-19.
Daniel Parrish, Jodi's brother-in-law, said they had a line of vehicles moving pretty consistently for about an hour.
Further, Santa had fun participating in the event at a distance by waving at people passing by in the vehicles.
And Santa later left gift bags out at care facilities where residents are especially high-risk. And he stayed outside and waved at people through the windows.
“This COVID has been particularly difficult for the special needs community,” Daniel Parrish said. “It's a risk even to have them outside and interacting.”
So the gift bags are initially just left outside.
Organizers, meanwhile, had no idea what to expect this year because it was so different than what organizers had done before, according to Jodi Parrish. But it was well worth doing.
“This is a subset of the community and people just felt like it needed some extra love and wanted to reach out and tell them we love them and thought they were special,” she said. “It was just a chance to have a party and celebrate together.”
And she said it all turned out well.
“It was a resounding success,” she said. “It was quite an event.”