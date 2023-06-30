POCATELLO — Local skateboarder Rudie Aguiar is persistent.
Over 26 years of falling over and over has pushed Aguiar to compete in Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero competition with the same perseverance that skateboarding demands.
After nearly being eliminated from the competition, Aguiar snuck through in the wildcard voting round and has found himself in the quarter-finals and is one step closer to fulfilling his dream to build a new skatepark in Pocatello.
Aguiar said that the community is the reason that he has made it this far in the competition, but he still needs more support to win the $10,000 prize and the chance to skate with the one of the most iconic skateboarder the world has ever seen.
“When you try skateboarding, you're going to fall over and over and over,” Aguiar said. “But, the minute that you manage to not fall, it’s the biggest reward that you can ever experience because you have learned to go from falling to victory. I have been in a position where I could metaphorically fall at any given point, but the voters are the ones lifting me up. They're the ones helping me land the maneuver and they're the ones bringing me into a victory.”
Bruises and scrapes aside, Aguiar is currently in fourth place in the quarter-final round of voting. Anybody can vote for free once a day through Facebook or card verification, or people can vote multiple times at once by paying $1 per vote. Aguiar wanted to assure the community that using card verification is completely safe and that nobody would get charged without consent.
“I was not stressed about the competition until this point,” Aguiar said. “I’m going against such small amounts of people at this point, and so it's anybody's take. It's just super important to receive help from the community at this point because it's such a narrow phase.”
If Aguiar wins the competition, he plans to use cash reward to build a new skatepark in Pocatello with the additional help of local investors. The current local skatepark, while somewhat skateable, is very underwhelming compared to other parks in surrounding cities and around the world, Aguiar said.
With a new skatepark in town, skateboarders would have a proper outlet to express themselves.
“Skateboarding is more than just a sport,” Aguiar said. “Not only is it physically demanding, but it's an outlet, an art form and a lifestyle.”
Aguiar grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, in an area he described as rough, and skateboarding served as an outlet to keep him away from participating in dangerous activities.
“The only thing I ever cared for was skateboarding, and so it helped me move away from negativity and only focus on something that was positive,” Aguiar said. “It wasn't ever meant to create a career, and it wasn't ever meant to put me in a position where I could become an instructor. It was just meant to be an outlet in the place where I was growing up. Skateboarding has given me an opportunity and an outlet to skate from those things and to be able to build from them. I want to give back to it and I want to create a community that offers that kind of love that I received when I first began skateboarding.”
Aguiar created a local skateboarding school called the Pocatello Boarding School where he teaches children between the ages of 4 and 17 how to skate in his indoor facility in Chubbuck. When asked why he would choose to use the money to build a new public skatepark instead of investing it into his skateboarding school, he said that that isn’t where his heart is.
“As much as I would love to put something into the school, I want to give this to our community,” Aguiar said. “Putting money into my school would make a huge difference in what I have to offer, but what I have to offer is already beautiful. Even though it could go to my school, I want to bring it into my community because it will make the biggest difference in children's lives.”
To help Aguiar win the competition, visit skateparkhero.org/2023/rudie-aguiar-2 and to learn more about Aguiar’s skateboarding school, visit pocatelloboardingschool.com.
