A Pocatello-based sign company has devised a creative alternative for local children who won't be able to celebrate Easter by making the traditional mad dash through an area park in search of colorful, plastic eggs.
Such public gatherings have been canceled due to the risk of disease transmission amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Modern Signs Plus, 4141 Pole Line Road, Suite B, has come up with a way to preserve the essence of an Easter egg hunt while keeping participants at a safe distance from one another. The company's manager, Chelsea Jensen, explained 22 local businesses are partnering with her company in a drive-by Easter egg hunt. They've pooled their resources to offer more than $500 worth of prizes to participants.
"We wanted everybody to still have a nice holiday and at least get some of the feeling from Easter," Jensen said.
The event will be an Easter scavenger hunt, challenging participants to follow clues leading them from one area business to the next. They'll be asked to photograph a large egg sign at each business, texting images to event organizers at 208-398-3553 as evidence of reaching each destination.
Hunts will start at both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the morning hunt covering one group of 11 businesses and the afternoon hunt covering a different group of 11 businesses. Participants who text images from each checkpoint on their list will be entered into drawings for prizes offered by all of the businesses they visit.
Jensen said the hunt has been designed to last about a half hour, with businesses scattered throughout town. Participants will have a two-hour window from the start of each hunt to submit their photos.
Businesses have donated prizes such as gift baskets and gift certificates.
A special Facebook page has been created with information about the drive-by egg hunt, where the initial clues and other details will be posted — https://www.facebook.com/events/pocatello-idaho/drive-by-easter-egg-hunt-morning/1028981890821323/.
Jensen said the clues should be easy to follow.
The first clue for the morning hunt, for example, will be, "The first place you'll find an egg sign you'll learn from this rhyme there is a place where people grow old and meadows grow. No one may go within except for the people at Quinn."
Jensen hopes the hunt will send the message to the community that "we can still do fun things even if we can't be next to each other."
"We don't know what to expect," she said. "We're hoping for a pretty decent turnout."
In addition to producing signs, Jensen said Modern Signs Plus also produces prints and graphics. The business opened about a year ago.
Amid coronavirus crisis, she said employees have been working from home and interfacing with customers via Skype or phone calls.