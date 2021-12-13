CHUBBUCK — The Shop with a Cop tradition returned to the Gate City area in full force on Saturday, with more than $14,000 raised to help give 96 kids a holiday season of plenty.
After last year's modified drive-thru version of Shop with a Cop due to the coronavirus pandemic, the excitement in Walmart was palpable on Saturday morning when officers and children from across the county arrived to shop.
The group pulled up to the retail store in Chubbuck with patrol car sirens blaring and lights flashing. For Pocatello Police Department Chief Roger Schei, the experience brought back a piece of him he felt he was missing last year.
Story continues below video
"We did a modified version of this in 2020, but this is so much better having the kids here and being able to interact with them," Schei said. "Our jobs are very service oriented in law enforcement and so not being able to do that last year was like taking away part of our mission from us."
Shop with a Cop this year involved the Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game, Power County Sheriff's Office and local school resource and public safety officers. The law enforcement agencies were joined by volunteers from all the local high schools and Idaho State University, as well as from Idaho Central Credit Union, who came to help the kids with shopping and gift wrapping.
McDonald's provided breakfast for the crew of dozens of officers and children when they met Saturday morning at Alameda Middle School.
Bannock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeremy Taysom, who helped organize the holiday event, said the $14,000 they had to spend on kids and their families at Walmart mostly came from donations to the Shop with a Cop program. Taysom said this year's number of children helped was about the same as years prior.
Cpl. Trent Smith, also of the sheriff's office, has been participating in Shop with a Cop for 16 years. Smith called it a volunteer opportunity he never passes on because he loves the way interacting with the kids makes him feel.
"Christmas is about giving and I think it's important that we can donate our time for this and make sure these kids have a great Christmas," Smith said. "That's what it's all about and it's fun just seeing the pure joy on the kids' faces and knowing that they're going to make Christmas happen for their families."