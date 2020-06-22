A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after receiving surgery for severe injuries suffered in a boating accident.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Deputy Tyler Thompson was injured while on patrol Sunday on the South Fork of the Snake River. Sheriff Steve Anderson said in the news release Thompson suffered severe internal injuries.
Thompson was thrown from his boat after it hit a log floating in the river, according to a news release sent out early Monday. He was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he underwent treatment.
“The surgery was successful and the prognosis for his full recovery is good,” the news release said.