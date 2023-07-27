On or off duty, we’re there to help. On Saturday, May 20th, two of our deputies lived up to that commitment.
Bannock County Sheriff deputies Michael Coito and Hayden Klauser were bear hunting in a remote area of Elmore County during their weekend off when they happened to witness a motorcycle crash into a vehicle.
Recognizing the severity of the accident and the motorcyclist’s injuries, Coito and Klauser jumped into action. Klauser attempted a sternum rub on the man with no response and then began CPR, which brought him back to consciousness.
While this was happening, Coito noticed that about half of the man’s foot was missing and bleeding profusely. He quickly bandaged the man’s foot and called down to some nearby campers for ice and a medical kit.
The injured rider didn’t yet realize the severity of his injuries and was attempting to stand up. Coito and Klauser helped him control his movements while waiting for an air ambulance to arrive. While they were continuing to assist, Elmore County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dunn arrived and placed the severed parts of the man’s foot on ice.
“I could not have maintained the integrity of the crash scene without their assistance. I knew they could handle what was in front of them while I handled other issues regarding the scene itself,” said Deputy Dunn. “Without their quick, professional, decisive actions, the rider of the motorcycle may not have survived his injuries.”
On Tuesday, Deputies Coito and Klauser were honored by the Elmore County Sheriff, Mike Hollinshead, with a LifeSaving Award for their heroic actions. Sheriff Hollinshead traveled from Elmore County to Pocatello to present these awards and give his thanks in person to our deputies.
“Providing law enforcement to remote areas of the State is always difficult, and when something tragic happens, often the first people on the scene are unprepared for the confusion and distress they encounter and are therefore not equipped to successfully assist citizens in need. Your willingness to jump in and act when it was needed are examples to us all, not just as law enforcement officers, but as members of the community,” Sheriff Hollinshead said in his award presentation.
We are so proud of Deputies Coito and Klauser. Their actions are a true testament to their commitment to all citizens and a reflection of the importance of providing extensive training to be a prepared member of law enforcement. Thank you, Michael and Hayden, for your heroic actions and for being a great example of the professionalism we strive for at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
