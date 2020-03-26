On March 26, 2020 at about 10:37 am the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fight at the Sage Hill truck stop.
When officers from Bingham County and Fort Hall arrived, the driver took off in a stolen pickup. The driver who is not cooperating with Law Enforcement at this time is believed to be Kenneth Jensen. We have sent his fingerprints to BCI for analysis.
Jensen took off in a stolen pickup pulling a trailer. Fort Hall units and Bingham County units pursued the vehicle south on Highway 91. Jensen then turned east on Ferry Butte Road onto the gravel road. Jensen drove over the overpass on I-15 and a short time later the road ended.
Jensen attempted to back up and drove into a Fort Hall police car.
Jensen brandished a weapon and a Bingham County Deputy fired at him striking him.
Jensen was transported to Portneuf Medical Center and was checked on but Jensen refused medical treatment and was transported to the Bingham County Jail.
The Idaho State Police from Pocatello is the lead agency in this investigation. Charges are pending at this time.
There was also a Chelsey Christensen from Idaho Falls in the vehicle with Jensen. Charges are pending on her also. There was also a small child in the vehicle.