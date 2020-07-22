The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two shootings and an assault within an eight-hour span on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the Bone area for a report of a man who’d been shot.
Emergency personnel contacted the wounded man at the Bonneville County Landfill on East Sunnyside Road, where family members had driven him from where the shooting happened.
Witnesses said that during a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Bone Road, 62-year-old Doug K. Rhoades shot a gun toward family members.
Rhoades was subdued by family members and shortly after a brief struggle they went their separate ways. A short while later the male victim saw Rhoades point a rifle in his direction across the property and was shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police responded to the area and began setting up a perimeter. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and members of the Idaho Falls Police Department’s SWAT team also responded to the area. Deputies contacted Rhoades and began negotiating to get him to surrender.
During this time Rhoades fired at least two bullets toward deputies and made threats, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Negotiations continued through the night until just after 4 a.m. when Rhoades agreed to come out of the residence.
Officers arrested Rhoades without further incident and took him to the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls.
Rhoades was booked on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting victim was taken by Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.
No other civilians or officers were hurt during the incident and sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate.
Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was shot accidentally on Wednesday when he and a 16-year-old boy were playing with a handgun in an apartment in the 2500 block of Eagle Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities recovered the firearm.
Deputies learned that the 16-year-old was handling the gun and it accidentally fired, and a bullet hit the 14-year-old about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Both youths told officers that they found the gun in a nearby canal and took it home without their parents knowledge. Neither one of them had any experience in handling firearms.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said it wanted to remind everyone that safe handling of firearms and respect about their capabilities is always a good practice. They noted it’s important to never assume that a firearm is unloaded or inoperable. Deputies also recommend parents talk to their children about gun safety.
The Sheriff’s Office said if a child finds a handgun the best practice is to leave it alone and immediately call law enforcement. Then officers can come and safely take possession of it.
Also on Tuesday at about 11 p.m. the Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 3700 block of Silverstone Drive.
Deputies arriving in the area found the suspect walking on the street near the residence and identified him as 29-year-old Nolen F. Elam.
Deputies were able to contact a female victim at the residence and were told that the two were having an argument over marital issues. The victim said that during the argument Elam had been drinking and made threats to kill himself.
After that, the victim said that Elam held her down with his hand around her neck for several seconds, after which he retrieved a handgun and held it to his head and threatened to kill himself.
The victim said she was too scared to call for help and at one point Elam took her phone away.
Elam told deputies that he and the victim were arguing but denied putting a gun to his head or putting his hands on her.
After gathering information from both parties and evidence at the scene, Elam was placed under arrest and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault and attempted strangulation. Deputies are continuing to investigate.