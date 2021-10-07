POCATELLO — A 42-year-old local man facing up to life in prison for multiple felony sex crimes was arrested and charged Tuesday with additional felonies for another sex crime and conspiring to destroy evidence related to the initial police investigation, according to court records.
In addition to three felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 charges filed against Trenton Jared Powell, of Pocatello, this past November, Bannock County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Powell with one felony count of child sexual abuse for causing a child under 16 to witness a sexual act, court records say.
Powell, his wife Rebekah A. Powell, 22, and his son Triston J. Powell, 20, both of Pocatello, were also charged on Tuesday with one felony count of attempting to destroy evidence and one felony count of conspiracy for overtly working together to “destroy digital photos, videos and text messages stored on a phone knowing that the contents of the cellphone were about to be produced, used or discovered as evidence in a felony criminal investigation,” according to the criminal complaint alleging the new crimes.
Trenton was arrested on the new charges Wednesday and is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Triston and Rebekah both turned themselves in to authorities on Tuesday and were booked into jail. Triston was released on Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond and Rebekah was released on Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.
Court records show the new charges against Trenton, Triston and Rebekah stem from phone conversations between the three on Dec. 2, 2020, while Trenton was an inmate at the Bannock County Jail.
Trenton was initially arrested and jailed on Dec. 2, 2020, after prosecutors on Nov. 18, 2020, charged him with five counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of felony rape where the victim is age 16 or 17 and the perpetrator is three or more years older than the victim. Trenton posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail on Dec. 3, 2020. The initial criminal complaint that resulted in those charges accused Trenton of raping and molesting two girls and raping three other girls.
In January 2021, an amended criminal complaint was filed against Trenton that effectively dismissed two of the five counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 as well as the two felony rape charges.
The amended criminal complaint filed in January alleges Trenton molested one 11-year-old girl between January 2007 and June 2009 and again between June 2009 and February 2011, resulting in two lewd conduct charges. The other lewd conduct charge is related to the allegation Trenton molested a 13-year-old girl between January 2009 and October 2011.
Additionally, police reports state that multiple victims said Trenton recorded the sex crimes with his cellphone and showed pictures and videos of the incidents to them afterward, manipulated his victims into signing fake marriage certificates and possibly mixed drugs into alcoholic beverages before providing them to the girls, with the desired effect of “giving them a little push,” one witness told police.
The charges against Trenton filed on Tuesday materialized after Pocatello police investigators successfully executed a search warrant on his Apple cellphone, according to police reports.
The reason authorities were able to apply for and obtain the search warrants was because Trenton, while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on Dec. 2, 2020, and before posting bond and being released on Dec. 3, 2020, called Rebekah and Triston using the jail’s recorded inmate phone system to ask them to wipe clean his Apple cellphone and digital cloud storage account, providing them with his login and password information to do so, according to police.
Trenton, Triston and Rebekah are each charged with the same felonies for attempting to destroy evidence, the data on Trenton’s cellphone, and conspiracy for working together to wipe the device.
According to court records, police in December 2020 were unable to search Trenton’s Apple cellphone on several occasions “due to software updates (being) unavailable.” Between December 2020 and February 2021, Pocatello police extended the search warrant on Trenton’s cellphone on four separate occasions.
On Dec. 22, 2020, police investigators contacted Apple and provided the company with a court order to preserve all of Trenton’s digital cloud storage account data, according to police.
In January, Apple provided Pocatello police with Trenton’s digital cloud storage data, which was downloaded onto a flash drive and placed into evidence, police said.
On Feb. 3, police investigators had reviewed all of the data provided to them from Apple and “did not locate any items of evidentiary value,” according to police reports.
On Feb. 16, the search warrant for Trenton’s cellphone was transferred to the Idaho Falls Police Department so that investigators with that agency could use additional forensic tools in an attempt to obtain data stored on the device, Pocatello police said.
Idaho Falls police on Feb. 25 turned over their findings to Pocatello police. That evidence included numerous concerning images stored in a hidden folder on Trenton’s cellphone, Pocatello police said. The images depicted nude females with timestamps dating back to 2011, which is around the time frame in which Trenton is alleged to have sexually abused the underage girls in relation to the amended criminal complaint filed in January.
In May, Pocatello police noted in their report that they had reviewed all of the images, videos and text messages from Trenton’s phone provided by Idaho Falls police and “found several images of (an underage victim) saved on the device” that “showed (her) topless, nude and in various states of dress.”
Pocatello police said in their report, “The images appear to be child pornography. Also found on the device were several other images and videos depicting unknown females engaged in sexual acts. No faces are seen making it impossible to determine the age or identity of the females.”
Pocatello police in May provided the images to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for additional investigation, according to police reports.
Trenton was subsequently charged with one felony count of child sexual abuse for causing a child under 16 to witness a sexual act because he did “induce, cause or permit (a 14-year-old girl) to witness an act of sexual conduct” by “showing her a video of (himself) having (sex) with unknown females to gratify the sexual desires of (himself) and/or the child,” according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted of even one of the three felony lewd conduct charges filed against him, Trenton faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The felony count of child sexual abuse for causing a child under 16 to witness a sexual act that Trenton faces carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
If convicted of the felony charges for attempting to destroy evidence and conspiracy to destroy evidence, Trenton, Triston and Rebekah each face up to 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.
Trenton appeared in front of Judge Linda Cook for a Wednesday hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse during which his bond was set at $100,000 for the felony child sexual abuse charge and $50,000 for the attempt to destroy evidence charge. No bond amount was set on the felony conspiracy charge.
Trenton is due back in court on Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
Preliminary hearing dates have not yet been scheduled for Triston or Rebekah, according to court records.
Trenton’s Pocatello attorney, Patrick Davis, as well as Bannock County Senior Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti were not immediately available for comment for this story.