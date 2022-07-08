REXBUG — A ministry called Beacon provides resources and support for individuals with same-sex attraction in the Rexburg area who want to live their faith. The group’s mission is to “empower individuals experiencing same-sex attraction to authentically and joyfully live the gospel of Jesus Christ and keep sacred covenants.”
The group meets twice a month and consists of anywhere between 10 to 20 individuals who support one another and share experiences.
The group was founded by Tember Harward, 32, in California in 2019, but has since moved to Rexburg.
It is designed specifically for “Latter-day Saints and Christians generally who may be struggling reconciling their faith and sexuality,” Harward said. “That’s where Beacon was birthed, was a desire to help others along that journey—who want to stay faithful to the teachings of Jesus Christ but also have the experiences of same-gender attraction.”
While the group’s position on moral issues follow the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, individuals from other religions are welcome to attend.
“Most of our group members are college students, although we have some that are not,” Harward said.
Despite the confidential nature of the group, two members chose to share their experiences of how Beacon has benefitted their lives.
Jonathan Mayor, 30, started attending Beacon group meetings in October 2021.
“I came to the group when I was at a really, really low point in my life, and I felt like I could never change or never accept myself,“ Mayor said. “I struggled a lot with very dark and depressive thoughts because I felt so alone. The group and the people in it have helped me to deal with those emotions. I’m a much better person now because of it.”
A native of Argentina who was raised in Salt Lake City, Mayor emphasized that his path required a lot of personal effort as well. “It’s not like you can just go there, and instantly be cured of all your negative thoughts ... You have to apply what you are taught.”Brennan Jackson, 22, a second-year mechanical engineering student at Brigham Young University-Idaho and a native of Orange County, California, appreciates the camaraderie and the open forum Beacon provides.
“It was really good for me because before those meetings I hadn’t really met any other LGBTQ members of the Church or just people in general, and it was just kind of nice to have a sense of being normal and not always feeling like I have a secret that I have to hide,” Jackson said.
“I do need some place where I can go to … ask my questions, and actually feel like I can have Gospel discussions about my same-sex attraction,” he continued. “Church, you know, it’s a great place to learn, but … at the moment I just don’t feel like it’s a place for me to express all of my thoughts, and all of my hurts and all of my questions. Beacon has ... provided a place where I can have that safe place to talk about those sensitive topics.”
“It is a confidential group, so we don’t give out the meeting location or time of the month unless someone first agrees to the commitment,” Harward said.
The group has published a 52-page manual entitled, “Principles for Reconciliation: A General Guide for Latter-day Saints Seeking to Reconcile their Faith in the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ with their Experience of Same-Sex Attraction.” Group members review one of these chapters every other meeting. The second meeting is more of an open forum where members determine what topics to discuss.
The manual emphasizes ten principles that Beacon members can use to help them reconcile their faith and sexual orientation— “hope, commit, identity, accept, wait, reach, chastity, forgive, serve and consecrate.” It has been translated into Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Thai. These resources are available for anyone to use on Beacon’s website.
Harward also uses Facebook to reach out to people and raise awareness for the “confidential, conservative support group for Saints who may struggle with unwanted SSA (same-sex attraction).” Beacon: Ministry for SSA Latter-day Saints has 530 likes on Facebook.
“We are not an LGBT activist organization trying to change doctrine,” he emphasized. “We just want to help each other along this journey with faith and SSA.”
Harward encourages people to “share this information with (one) another, other members and church leaders in your influence so that we can support those in need.”
Beacon is one of multiple groups serving LGBTQ individuals in Rexburg. Other organizations include USGA, Affirmation, Open Arms and Flourish Point. An Encircle house is also being planned for Rexburg, Harward said.
However, “we tend to cater more towards Christians who want to be faithful to a more traditional or orthodox Christian sexual ethic,” he continued.
The Church’s official “Counseling Resources: Same Sex Attraction” website encourages individuals who experience same-sex attraction to:
• “Find a trusted mentor or friend to meet with regularly to discuss goals and progress.
• “Disclose feelings of same-sex attraction to trusted individuals. Thoughtfully disclosing these feelings is not only helpful but could potentially protect some individuals against depression or self-harm.
• “Seek to strengthen relationships with trusted family members, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.”
Beacon is “designed to meet these crucial needs,” its website states.
According to Beacon’s website, the group and its members affirm the position that:
• “only ‘marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God,’
• “God has commanded that the sacred powers of procreation are to be employed only between man and woman, lawfully wedded as husband and wife” (The Family: A Proclamation to the World).
• “gender is a male-female binary, and…
• “one’s eternal gender identity corresponds with one’s ‘biological sex at birth’ (Church Handbook; 38.6.23).”
“Since we do support Biblical sexual ethic, we support heterosexual marriage or remaining single and chaste for the kingdom of heaven’s sake,” Harward stated. “Those are really the two options that the Lord has given us, so that’s what we promote.”
“There are many members of the Church that I know who experience same-sex attraction who do not want to act on those attractions by their own choice because they find greater happiness and joy in living the Gospel as it’s been traditionally taught, and their choice is that they do not want to live that lifestyle …” he explained. “We’re really the only group that caters to that demographic.”
Beacon also does not support conversion or aversion therapy.
Harward clarified, “We do not focus on changing sexual attraction in our group – that’s not the point. I mean, Could someone’s sexual attraction change? Sure, I’ve seen that happen with some people, but that’s not the focus of our group.”
A few of the group members, such as Harward, experience same-sex attraction but are married in heterosexual relationships.
However “our group also does not promote marriage as a means to getting rid of same-sex attraction,” he said. “That’s the Church’s official stance anyway is not to do that … We do not promote heterosexual marriage as a way to get rid of SSA, but we also just do not promote heterosexual marriage generally, unless an individual feels a spiritual confirmation that that is what the Lord wants them to do.”
Harward says his group has received some pushback from both the local community and the LGBT community at large.
“It’s been mixed. We kind of get … a little bit of opposition from both sides. I get opposition from individuals even within the Church who tend to be more on the progressive side of the spectrum who don’t like that we support traditional doctrine on this matter, and so they think that we are doing harm,” he said.
“Then we get it from the more conservative side as well, the opposition that because we are not supporting getting rid of same-sex attraction, that we’re being too progressive,” Harward continues. “So we’re kind of in the middle of saying that you can be a faithful, Christian Latter-day Saint and still experience same-sex attraction … and there’s a way to find joy in that journey.”
But the overall reception to Beacon has been positive. “Most of the Latter-day Saint Christians in the area have been pretty supportive—especially the mental-health professionals in the area that we’ve reached out to have been very supportive,” said Harward.
In southeastern Idaho, Harward reported, Beacon fills a unique niche and caters to a specific demographic.
“We are the only more …. doctrinally conservative group out there,” he said.
It is also important to be able to converse openly about these topics.
“We need to be more proactive about addressing these issues because it’s affecting our children. More of our children are seeing the experience of gender dysphoria or same-sex attraction, and whether it’s culturally driven or not, we need to address those issues and help them to find peace and resolution,” Harward said. “Just ignoring the issue and not discussing it in our church congregations is only going to make the situation worse.”
This ministry has changed his life and the lives of those he serves.
“It’s been interesting being able to find the intersection between love and law and justice and mercy and see how we can (have) both…” Harward said. “We can both love God’s law and love His children, and … there’s no contradiction with doing that. In our community, we tend to be polarized between love and law. Some people want to just focus on the love. There’s a middle way of being able to do both.”
As one of the group members, Mayor appreciates the support Beacon has provided in his life.
“I was always afraid a lot of being alone in this situation, but in this group, I was able to make some friends and some connections that have really helped me out. It’s been a really good, positive experience,” he said.
Jackson is also grateful for the chance to meet people who can relate to what he is feeling. “It really helped me to feel just normal and to love more that part of myself. You know, it is really hard to have same-gender attraction and to be a member of the Church because we teach a lot about eternal families and all that, and I kind of felt like I didn’t fit in because I might be able to (or) I might not be able to marry a woman in the temple.”
“It did help me to have more of hope you could say that I’m still going to have a fulfilling life in the future, and kind of get an idea of how I wanted to live my future too,” he said.
Jackson recommends getting to know an LGBTQ person before judging someone else.
“I feel like the media portrays LGBTQ people in certain ways. At least at Beacon, there’s not really a set mold… We’re a lot more normal than the media portrays it too.”
Individuals interested in learning more or participating in Beacon can visit https://beaconssaministry.org.