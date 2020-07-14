POCATELLO — A local single mother was fortunate that Brett Hochhalter noticed the worn shingles of her small home on North Ninth Avenue.
Hochhalter, who works as both a mailman with the U.S. Postal Service and owner of M&M Contracting, once had her on his mail route. He was recently in her neighborhood to replace another roof and recognized the opportunity to perform a good deed.
He paid her a visit to let her know that her roof had reached the end of its life, and he’d be by in a few days to replace it — free of charge. He recently finished that roof and is now taking suggestions to help him select another worthy local person to surprise with a free roof replacement.
As he drove by the single-mother’s house on that recent afternoon, Hochhalter explained he looked up at her roof thought, “Oh, she’s due.”
“I’ve seen her raise her daughter. She’s done pretty good for herself,” Hochhalter said.
He explained to her simply that his business has been blessed lately.
For the past nine years, Hochhalter has made an annual tradition of giving away a roof replacement. He said the single-mother’s roof was a relatively small job, and he has plenty left in his coffers to do a second free roof replacement this summer.
He’s encouraging anyone with a suggestion for another worthy household to pass along the information to the Housing Authority or NeighborWorks Pocatello. He also plans to make an inquiry with Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency.
“It’s nice to put a roof over someone’s head and let them enjoy it and not have the expense because (roofs) are expensive,” Hochhalter said.
Coincidentally, doing a good deed for another woman on his mail route is how Hochhalter got his start in the roofing business.
The woman approached Hochhalter while he was delivering her mail to get his advice on a quote from a roofing contractor. He offered to take care of the job for her, and he presented her with no confusing invoice. His payment was a McDonald’s sandwich.
While he was at work, several people stopped by to request bids, including a man who owns about 20 local rentals. Within a couple of years, Hochhalter was licensed and bonded and had people working under him. He’s also replaced the roofs on about half of the rental property owner’s homes.