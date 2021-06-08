AMERICAN FALLS — This year, the Power County Rodeo will return in strong force after La Esperanza Bakery and Restaurant and the rodeo committee decided to join both the American rodeo and Mexican rodeo communities together for the first time in the county’s history.
The event, which takes place on Sunday at the Power County Fairgrounds, will include events such as bull riding, women’s steer stopping and stock saddle bronc riding, in addition to team events. Food and drink vendors will also be available, as well as activities for children, live bands and an evening dance.
The rodeo will start at noon with team events, while individual and other events will start at 5 p.m. and the overall rodeo ending at midnight, said Mayra Palacios, an organizer for the rodeo.
The idea to bridge the two communities’ rodeos together stemmed from the desire to cultivate a more open rodeo and bring more people together.
“La Esperanza usually does (a rodeo) each year, but this year we wanted to bring the different communities together,” Palacios said.
Sponsors for the rodeo include Idaho Central Credit Union, Gordy Brown State Farm, Lamb Weston, Phil Meador Courtesy Ford and Lincoln, and NextHome Home Run Realty.
Individuals or teams interested in entering an event can still sign up, and there will be prizes for first-place winners.
“Everyone is welcome to come and support the event,” Palacios said.
Public admission is $35. For more information, call 208-242-7208 or visit powercountyfairandrodeo.com.