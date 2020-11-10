An Idaho Falls man who accidentally shot and killed a man while testing a gun has been sentenced to probation for involuntary manslaughter.
Jose Antonio Ruiz-Juarez, 35, was testing a gun he intended to buy when he shot Michael Ephram, 23, near West Arco Highway in May 2019.
Ruiz-Juarez also accidentally shot a car with a 2-year-old and 9-month-old inside. Ephram’s wife and brother-in-law ran in the direction of the bullets, yelling for the shooter to stop.
Ruiz-Juarez admitted to shooting the victim. Ephram was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the scene and determined it was unlikely Ruiz-Juarez saw the victim, his family or the car when he was shooting. Investigators determined he was negligent, however, because he did not take steps to see what was in the direction he was shooting.
Ruiz-Juarez was ordered by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to serve eight years of probation and 120 hours of community service. He was given an underlying sentence of one to six years in prison.
Watkins granted Ruiz-Juarez withheld judgment, meaning if he completes his sentence without violating the terms of his probation, the judge may dismiss the charge.