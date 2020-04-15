Being forced to pull off at the Idaho Port of Entry near Inkom brought smiles to the faces of truck drivers throughout Wednesday.
The Townsend Realty team, led by Brandi Townsend and her husband Eli Townsend, bought 600 cookies from Crumbl Cookies in Pocatello to give away to passing truck drivers.
Realtor Brandi Townsend explained the gesture was intended to support a local bakery that's lost business amid the COVID-19 crisis, while also expressing appreciation for the vital service that truck drivers are providing by hauling supplies.
"We noticed as we were watching the news and seeing the pandemic in progress that the truck drivers are kind of keeping the country rolling. They're providing the medical supplies and they're providing the food," she said.
Her team members were joined at the Inkom Port of Entry by staff from the Idaho Trucking Association, who brought bottles of water and soda to give to the truckers. During the promotion, which spanned from 10 a.m. until supplies ran out Wednesday evening, the truck drivers also received thank you cards, featuring the images of a truck and the State of Idaho inside of a heart.
Brandi Townsend said between 600 and 800 trucks stop at the Inkom Port of Entry on an average day. She explained a sign was activated at the port instructing all truck drivers to make a stop — even if their loads didn't require being weighed.
She said drivers who initially pulled over a bit confused all left grinning, after being handed a boxed cookie.
Allen Hodges, president and CEO of the Idaho Trucking Association, said his organization also hosted an event to thank truckers in the Boise area a couple of weeks ago. He said his members contributed $19,000 within two days of him making a plea for financial contributions, which were used to buy lunches to give away to passing truck drivers.
"They're appreciative," Hodges said.
Hodges said 70 percent of all U.S. freight is hauled by truck, and amid the COVID-19 crisis drivers are now placing their own safety and the safety of their families at risk, traveling throughout the country to make sure food, medical supplies and other goods arrive where needed.
He said the federal government has granted a special exemption to allow truck drivers hauling vital supplies to extend hours of service.
The Idaho Transportation Department has also taken into consideration the needs of truck drivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ITD announced Wednesday an emergency exemption has been granted permitting food trucks to set up at rest areas.
Many truck stops have closed, and large trucks aren't allowed in drive-thru lanes at fast-food restaurants that have been forced to close dining areas to avoid coronavirus transmission.
"We heard truck drivers were having difficulties finding hot meals with the restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during the stay-at-home order," Nestor Fernandez, ITD's mobility services engineer, said in a press release. "Our goal is to support them as best as we can during this pandemic, especially long-haul drivers delivering goods across the U.S."
ITD said in the press release it has worked with the Idaho Trucking Association to determine opportune times of operation and locations for vendors. Furthermore, the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association has helped solicit vendors to work at rest stops.