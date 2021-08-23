POCATELLO — A Southeastern Idaho Public Health official said the Monday announcement that the U.S. has fully approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine should instill confidence in the technology, thereby protecting many more people.
Based on the announcement, as well as a few other recent vaccine-related developments, SIPH plans to soon scale up local vaccination clinics. Allison Bischoff, SIPH clinical services director, said local demand for the free shots has been increasing slowly but steadily for the past few weeks.
"Throughout our whole district we have seen a gradual increase," Bischoff said. "I wouldn't say it's been a huge surge all of a sudden."
In Bannock County 52 percent of residents who are 12 and older, making them eligible to receive the vaccine, have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, 47.8 percent of residents have received both doses of the vaccine. Idaho trails the national rate of 60.2 percent of people 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated.
Bischoff believes the Pfizer announcement will make a difference for a significant number of people who have been hesitant about getting vaccinated. She referenced an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare survey conducted in April, which found 10 percent of respondents who were "on the fence" about getting the vaccine wanted more assurance of its safety and 26 percent feared the vaccines hadn't been adequately tested, researched and proven.
"I do think this has been part of the discussion — some people have been waiting for full approval or waiting to feel safe," Bischoff said.
According to the Associated Press, more than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered throughout the U.S. under emergency provisions, in addition to hundreds of millions of other doses given throughout the world. The FDA has found real-world examples of serious side effects have been extremely rare.
Greg Maag, owner of Maag Prescription Center & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., described the announcement of the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine as a "godsend," though he argues it came a year late. He said full approval of the Moderna vaccine should be forthcoming soon.
"The FDA should have done this for all three of the vaccines," Maag said.
Maag predicts the approval will represent the "icing on the cake" for many people who have been hesitant about the vaccine, prompting them to get the shots. He also believes more people are getting vaccinated to avoid having to wear a mask or get tested regularly at work.
Maag has also already noticed increasing interest in the vaccine.
"We're probably doing 40 a day. ... A couple of weeks ago we were doing 25 to 30," Maag said.
He advocates for the community to host vaccination campaigns, in much the same way as locals rally together to raise funds for good causes such as the Portneuf Greenway.
Bischoff noted there are a few other major factors that should increase demand for vaccines. President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting FDA approval by Sept. 20 for third-dose booster shots for those who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months. Furthermore, she said Pfizer is also working to get vaccines made available to children under 12.
Based on that combination of factors, she said SIPH plans to recruit additional help to administer shots and expand upon its clinic hours, which been from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Bischoff said SIPH staff plan to offer vaccinations at many large events, such as the Bear Lake County Fair and the Eastern Idaho State Fair. They were also booked to staff Idaho State University's Welcome Back Orange & Black celebration on Monday night.
Bischoff said there have been additional discussions about potentially offering large clinics especially for booster shots.
Though progress on increasing the vaccination rate has been slow, the contagious delta variant has spread quickly throughout the country, leading to rapidly rising COVID-19 transmission rates.
For the week of Aug. 17-23, SIPH reported Monday that there were 310 new cases of COVID-19 within Southeast Idaho. There were also six additional deaths. Based on the concerning transmission trend, the Pocatello City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the possibility of re-implementing a face covering mandate for public places.
ISU announced on Aug. 11 it's imposing an indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 voted on Aug. 17 to start the school year without a mandate.