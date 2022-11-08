POCATELLO — It was May 12 of 2006 when Vitit Kantabutra went out for a stroll around the Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was a sunny day, and red tulips had sprouted along the base of a decorative wall as cumulus clouds dotted the sky overhead.
He thought it was a picturesque view, especially with the clouds, so Kantabutra whipped out his camera and captured the view of the arts center.
At that time, he had no idea that when he’d upload the photo to Google Maps, it would be viewed 2.8 million times over the course of 16 years.
“I would say the Performing Arts Center (photo) is one of my favorites,” said Kantabutra, who picked up photography as a hobby in the late 1990s and has uploaded many of his photos onto Google Maps.
To date, his photos, many of which are of the Idaho State University campus and surrounding area, have been viewed ten million times since his first upload in 2003. But it is the photo of his home building — Lillibridge Engineering Laboratory — that accounts for roughly 72 percent of views as it logs in a total of 7,219,234 as of late September.
Kantabutra became an ISU associate professor of electrical and computer engineering in 2000 after being an assistant professor of computer science for five years prior. The ISU campus has become a primary subject for his lens, and viewers can see his photos such as the Eli M. Oboler Library in full autumn colors and The College Market in all seasons on Google.
He originally entered the photography field to supplement his income, but explained he discovered the challenges of selling photos and decided to remain a hobby photographer since then.
“If these pictures help ISU with enrollment and stuff like that, that would be great,” he said. “I’m hoping that (it helps) because universities and colleges nationwide are having problems keeping good people and ISU is no exception. So if this helps, then that would be great.”
He also has photographed aerial views of surrounding mountains and buildings near ISU, providing a different perspective towards sights that people see every day.
“What’s unusual about (my photos) is that they’re not of super famous places,” he said. “I think our campus is beautiful but not many people know about it, and if you go online you’ll see (my photos) getting hits.”
