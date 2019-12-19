President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, and much like the partisan split of the congressional votes, local political pundits reacted to the news along party lines Thursday.
About 50 demonstrators braved the cold weather for a pro-impeachment rally at Caldwell Park in Pocatello on Tuesday night ahead of the vote to stand together in favor of Trump’s removal from office, aligning themselves with similar protests in every state across the country.
Local political activist Muriel Roberts attended and helped promote the rally on social media, and retired Democratic lawmaker Donna Boe was also in attendance. Both Roberts and Boe spoke to the Journal Thursday about the rally and their reaction to Trump’s impeachment.
Bingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman Dan Cravens and retired Idaho State University conservative political scientist Sean Anderson shared with the Journal on Thursday their thoughts on the process of what has become only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Trump’s predecessors Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only other presidents to be impeached. Both were acquitted following their trials in the U.S. Senate.
“I’ve seen one impeachment already in my lifetime,” Anderson said. “And what many people don’t seem to realize is that this is a two-stage process. There is the indictment and a trial process. The vote of impeachment is essentially a bill of indictment against the current president, but that still has to get tried in the U.S. Senate.”
The two articles of impeachment approved Wednesday — that Trump abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election and that he obstructed Congress in its investigation — now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his presidency.
But how damaging will the mark of impeachment truly be?
“Somebody once asked Bill Clinton how he felt now that he has been impeached and he said he felt great because it made absolutely no difference in terms of his effective powers,” Anderson said. “And the same is true with Trump. This does not really undermine him at all, and in fact, it might even be helping to promote him in certain respects.”
Anderson said the impeachment of Trump by Democrats more likely than not helps his reelection chances in 2020, emboldening his most ardent supporters and potentially moving right the needle for independent voters, or those who have withheld judgement or praise regarding Trump’s leadership.
“I don’t think this will hurt Trump at all,” Anderson said. “If anything, this solidifies his base. Also, I think people who have been sitting on the fence have been disgusted by what they see as a spectacle of the impeachment process. This happened when Bill Clinton was impeached. Republicans formed a circular firing squad around him and ended up shooting each other.”
This time, it’s Democrats that have shot themselves in the foot, said Cravens, adding that the party has had its sights set on impeaching the president for months, if not years.
“I follow politics fairly closely and it seems like the Democrats have been pushing for this since Mr. Trump was elected,” Cravens said. “I think this reflects more poorly on the Democrats than it does on the president and it also makes it more likely for future presidents who disagree with Congress to be subject for impeachment, something I’m sure the founding fathers had not intended.”
Conversely, Roberts and Boe believe the Democratic-led impeachment of Trump was initiated purely on the basis that lawmakers had the obligation to hold the president accountable to the Constitution of the United States, something the founding fathers had surely intended when creating the document.
“I think our balance of powers in this country specified in the Constitution is threatened and certainly would be threatened further had (Democrats) not brought up the impeachment vote,” Boe said. “As the slogan goes, nobody is above the law. Just like the rally here in Pocatello, I think it was important to show that there was, and is, support for upholding our Constitution.”
Roberts conceded that the move to impeach Trump could end up helping him in the long run, opining that regardless of what the president does or says his supporters will remain loyal to him because he is a member of the Republican party and allegiances to party come before those of honor or integrity.
Nonetheless, the decision to put Trump’s impeachment up for vote was a difficult choice to make for Democrats, Roberts added.
“It’s a very scary time,” Roberts said. “None of the facts seem to move the people who think Trump is their savior. They refuse to look at what’s really happened and will stick with him no matter what. I think the House had to weigh this decision very carefully and that’s why they held off on voting for this for so long, because they were concerned that this was going to help Trump — that this would make him out to be the victim and his people would rally behind him.”
House Democrats have voiced differing opinions on what the body should do with the articles of impeachment, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating Wednesday that she was reluctant to send the charges or name the lawmakers who would prosecute the case against Trump until she could ensure a fair trial in the Senate would ensue.
It appears likely the limbo will continue into the new year with the House poised to leave town on Friday for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.