To help locate and arrest wanted criminals that are being described as “becoming more and more brazen,” several local police officers are being sworn in as specially deputized U.S. marshals.
Ryan Weishaar, who has been a deputy U.S. marshal for the last 17 years, says his agency is all-in on catching the most heinous offenders, particularly those accused of violent crimes, sex crimes against children and fugitives who will go to any length to avoid capture.
“I want to say crime has become more violent, but it’s hard to pinpoint that exactly because I think crimes are being broadcast more with the internet and social media,” Weishaar said. “But with that said, there is a group of individuals who have become pretty brazen and think they can get away from these crimes. I think crime is definitely becoming more and more brazen, but we’re all-in on sex crimes, shootings and some drug cases. We really try to focus on truly violent criminals who have nothing to lose — those that are truly a threat to society in our opinion.”
As a means to expand the already vast network of 3,500 full-time deputy U.S. marshals working to capture wanted persons throughout the country, Weishaar added two Idaho Falls police officers as specially deputized marshals to the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force last week and announced plans for nine Pocatello police officers to join their ranks over the next two months.
Including the two Idaho Falls police officers, Weishaar said there are 13 deputized U.S. marshals working in Southeast Idaho — nine Pocatello police officers, one Blackfoot police officer and one agent working with the Idaho Department of Correction.
“Pocatello police is a major contributor to our task force,” Weishaar said about the agency's plans to double its number of deputized marshals.
In addition to the specially-deputized U.S. marshals working in Southeast Idaho, the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force includes full-time U.S. marshals in Boise and Coeur d’Alene.
The two new Idaho Falls police officers to become deputized U.S. marshals are Jose Abreo, who joined the department in December 2015, and Corey Sato, who joined just three months later in March 2016. Both officers will continue to fulfill their duties as Idaho Falls police officers, including serving on the department’s Gang Unit, the Idaho Falls Police Department said.
The U.S. Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations. It works with state and local law enforcement agencies through these special deputations and task forces to combine efforts to locate and apprehend the most violent fugitives, Weishaar said.
"A U.S. marshal has many duties, but our specialty is finding people who don’t want to be found,” Weishaar said. “That is what these specially deputized marshals will be helping us with. But we also transport federal inmates all over the world, protect the federal judiciary and run the witness protection program. We try to focus on violent fugitives, we arrest people with federal warrants of all natures, and we work hand-in-hand with state and local law enforcement agencies.”
Most of the warrants Weishaar fields are those from local and state agencies in which most or all of the initial criminal legwork has been completed and a judge has agreed the probable cause evidence is sufficient for an arrest, he said.
“The agency knows the crime has occurred and they’re not trying to figure out who did it,” Weishaar said. “They’re trying to find out where this person is. When we take on a warrant, it still belongs to the original jurisdiction, we’ve just been given the greenlight from them to go and chase the person.”
The benefit of adding state and local members of law enforcement to the U.S. Marshals Service is that it’s a huge force multiplier, Weishaar said.
“Local and state law enforcement agencies are very useful and great resources for us,” Weishaar said. “Not only will specially deputized U.S. marshals help us find our people and arrest them, but it also benefits the individual law enforcement agency by providing them with the ability to find someone that they have not been able to find with the resources readily available to them.”
Weishaar continued, “When you go and arrest somebody, do you want to do that with five people or with 12 people? If they want to fight or they want to run, guess what, we have a little more people now to get the job done.”