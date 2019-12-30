IDAHO FALLS — A local police officer suffered multiple injuries on Sunday during the arrest of a wanted fugitive that ended in a knock-down, drag-out brawl, authorities said.
The Idaho Falls Police Department said the incident was at least the 23rd time in 2019 that one of its officers has been assaulted.
In a Monday news release, Idaho Falls police said the officer was treated Sunday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a cut to his upper lip, an injury to his right eye, numerous cuts on his right hand, an injury to his right thumb and an abrasion on his left hand following the intense physical altercation with a fugitive wanted on multiple warrants.
Police said the officer was released from the hospital later on Sunday and will return to duty this week.
The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was eventually able to subdue and arrest the fugitive, Tanner James Newell Shoesmith, 21, of Idaho Falls, who has been charged with one felony count of battery on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing. Shoesmith is also facing charges stemming from his felony probation violation warrant and two other misdemeanor warrants.
The incident that left the Idaho Falls police officer injured began to unfold just after 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of East 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue when the officer recognized the driver of a car as a woman who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, police said.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, confirmed the identity of the driver, placed her under arrest on the warrant and detained her in his patrol car, police said. The woman's name has not yet been released.
While detained in the police car, the woman asked that the passenger in her vehicle take temporary possession of the vehicle in order to prevent it from being towed, police said.
The officer agreed to the woman's request and then approached the passenger in her car, later identified as Shoesmith, and asked him to take possession of the woman's vehicle.
But Shoesmith refused, stating that his driver’s license was expired and he did not want to take on the liability of possessing the woman's vehicle, police said.
From previous interactions with Shoesmith, the officer then realized that he too was wanted on multiple warrants and would likely try to flee from the scene, police said.
The officer subsequently attempted to detain Shoesmith, who resisted by stiffening his arms and pulling away from the officer, police said.
Shoesmith then lunged at the officer, striking him in the face and injuring him, police said.
A physical altercation ensued, during which several blows were exchanged as the officer attempted to detain Shoesmith and protect himself from further injury, police said.
The officer was forced to wrestle Shoesmith to the ground multiple times, yet the fisticuffs continued, police said.
Shoesmith eventually became too exhausted to continue fighting and surrendered, police said.
But during the struggle, the officer’s handcuffs had been knocked from his duty belt and lost on the ground, which resulted in the officer holding Shoesmith at Taser-point until a Bonneville County sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene to handcuff Shoesmith, police said.
Due to his injuries, the Idaho Falls police officer underwent bloodwork to evaluate if any diseases may have been contracted during the altercation, said police, adding that “this is standard protocol for any officer involved in a physical incident where the transfer of blood, spit, etc. is possible.” The results of the bloodwork haven't yet been made available by authorities.
Shoesmith was also evaluated at EIRMC and was medically cleared before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail.
Shoesmith appeared in front of Judge Penny J. Stanford at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Monday and afterward was released from jail pending the adjudication of his case. Shoesmith is due back in court on Jan. 10 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence against him to take his case to trial.
If convicted of the battery on an officer and resisting charges against him, Shoesmith faces up to six years in prison.