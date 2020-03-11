IDAHO FALLS — Local police are investigating a potential homicide after a man was found dead on Tuesday night inside a home near the corner of East 17th Street and South Higbee Avenue in Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls police spokesperson Jessica Clements confirmed that one man has died and Idaho Falls police have one individual detained near the home.
Police did not release any details about the man's death, including how he may have died, but Clements says the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said they are investigating the incident as a potential homicide. Police have not released the name of the man who died or the name of the man who's been detained.
Clements says there is currently no threat to public safety and the Idaho Falls Police Department will likely release more information about the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
