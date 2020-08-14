Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu says several community members have approached him and his officers in recent weeks to express their appreciation for the work they do.
In fact, he says most of the comments he’s received lately have been more positive than negative.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate in that way. We live in an area where, for the most part, people support us,” Manu said.
Other local law enforcement agencies in Southeastern Idaho have experienced similar acts, with people delivering coffee for officers and thanking them while they’re out and about.
It’s a far cry from what’s happening in some larger cities that are withdrawing support from law enforcement agencies amidst concerns about racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
The 46-year-old black man died in Minnesota in May after a white Minneapolis police officer allegedly pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding.
Floyd’s death has sparked widespread protests and calls for change, prompting some cities to go as far as defunding police departments, pulling resource officers out of schools and banning tactics such as chokeholds.
Such reforms aren’t really being discussed in Southeastern Idaho yet, where police still seem to have a good share of the community’s support.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland says they train their officers from the start to treat everyone professionally, no matter their race.
“If officers in Idaho are not doing that, they’re not a cop very long,” Rowland said.
Still, local officers believe the changes occurring around the nation will have long-term impacts — for better or for worse — on law enforcement. And eventually they will extend even to this area.
“Ultimately, it will have a ripple effect on all law enforcement,” Manu said. “To what degree I couldn’t tell you, but it will definitely make people think twice about getting into the profession.”
Defunding Police
There have been national calls to defund police, with some wanting to dismantle the organization altogether and others just wanting to move more resources away from law enforcement and into programs that can address systematic problems.
City officials in Austin, Texas, unanimously voted to do the latter on Thursday. They decided to cut one-third of next year’s police budget and redirect the funds to things like mental health aid programs, violence prevention, victim services, and housing and abortion access, according to Associated Press reports.
Captain Fritz Zweigart with the local district of the Idaho State Police, believes there are advantages to putting more money into programs that deal with mental health issues — something they see a lot of during their calls.
“If we can deal with mental health ahead of time, before folks in that situation put their lives and other folks’ lives in danger and before they (end up dealing with) police, I’m all for funding programs like that,” Zweigart said.
But he’s not sure taking funds from police to achieve those goals is the right answer.
And such moves can have an effect that extends beyond general safety concerns.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the cuts there will eliminate about 150 open jobs, moving staffing levels back to what they were in 2015, and delay three cadet classes, according to Associated Press reports.
He continued: “This is not good for us as an agency, it is not good for those cadets and their families, and it is not good for the reputation of the Austin Police Department in the recruiting circles.”
Locally, Rowland also has concerns about the effects of defunding police work, which he fears will make matters worse in the long run, not better. He says it’s going to be difficult to find a counselor willing to respond to a domestic disturbance.
Pulling School Resource Officers
School districts across the nation are also mulling the idea of removing police officers from campuses over concerns about students of color being disproportionately punished and arrested, according to Associated Press reports.
But local officials believe resource officers can play a valuable role in schools if they do their job right.
Rowland says the officers receive special training that teaches them how to work with kids. And having such officers at schools allows them to quickly respond to any issues that arise.
“It’s not about trying to catch a kid smoking,” Rowland said. “It’s about getting to know the kids and their parents and keeping them safe.”
Rowland says he gets requests every year from schools that actually want more resource officers, not less.
“(I think it’s a) terrible idea to remove them,” Rowland said.
Manu says he spent four years working as a school resource officer and it was one of the highlights of his 28-year-career.
Manu believes a resource officer can make a big difference for kids — he still has people approach him to tell him how much he influenced them back then — but it’s a relationship that has to be built on trust.
“It’s a trust you’ve got to build and you’ve got to earn every day,” he said.
Banning Chokeholds
Some cities, counties and states have also recently banned knee-to-neck chokeholds similar to the one used in Floyd’s death, according to AP reports.
While chokeholds aren’t necessarily prohibited here, local officers say they don’t use the tactic much, if ever.
Rowland was trained on how to do chokeholds, but has only done so once in his 35-year career. He says the move is meant to help the officer gain control of someone — not actually choke the person — and it can be effective. But it has to be done in the right way.
“You don’t put your knee in a guy’s neck while he’s got handcuffs on,” Rowland said.
Zweigart says they haven’t trained troopers at the Idaho State Police to use chokeholds in years and it’s not something they consider to be part of their toolbox. However, he doesn’t think such moves should be banned altogether, especially when it comes to the life or death situations that officers sometimes face.
Manu agrees. He says they don’t teach the move at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, but if it comes “down to survival, you’ve got to do something to survive.”
Hurting recruitment
Some worry the national spotlight on police work and the changes taking place in the field will make it harder to find qualified candidates willing to do the job in the future. And that’s already an issue.
Zweigart said there were 1,300 applicants for 14 positions when he hired on with the Idaho State Police in 2004. Nowadays, they get 200 to 300 applications for 20 jobs.
And the current anti-police sentiment won’t likely help matters.
“It definitely doesn’t help when people can see what’s going on in law enforcement across the nation,” he said. “The motivation to want to be a police officer has to be pretty low seeing that.”
And even current officers are starting to worry more about their personal safety amidst the national unrest. Zweigart said some state troopers have expressed concerns about parking their marked vehicles in front of their houses.
“There’s a bit of unrest and uneasiness even in a great community that’s supportive,” Zweigart said.
Dealing with long-term effects
Manu’s not sure where the reforms taking place across the nation will lead, but he knows law enforcement work is definitely going to to change in the future.
“It’s not going to be the same from when I started,” Manu said, adding that he may agree with some of the changes that take place and just have to deal with the others.
But he doesn’t necessarily think change is a bad thing.
“All in all, if it makes us do a better job in law enforcement, then so be it as long as it doesn’t restrict us from keeping communities safe,” he said.
Manu and other law enforcement officers in Southeastern Idaho have recently talked with protesters to discuss concerns they have locally.
“Sometimes it’s easy not to realize something is happening if you don’t have input from eyes from the outside,” Manu said, adding that self examination is important.
But knowing the best way to handle needed changes is harder.
“There’s always going to be a ripple effect with anything you do like this. Nothing is going to be perfect,” Manu said. “But we can definitely keep learning from the good and the bad.”