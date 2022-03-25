Elijah Walton
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile by the name of Elijah Walton.
Elijah is 17 years old, has blue eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 135 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Elijah was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Anyone who has information about Elijah’s whereabouts since March 16, or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (208)529-1200.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.