POCATELLO — Pharmacist Greg Maag has set out some candy bowls for the young children who have started coming to his business to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control expanded eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to cover about 28 million U.S. children ages 5 to 11.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has designated a special room just for kids to get their shots and plans on also bringing in some stickers and cartoon decor to appeal to younger patients. On Friday morning, Maag began offering the Pfizer shot to the age group and he’s been given 300 doses, which have a 10-week shelf life. He’ll offer the pediatric shots on a walk-in basis.
Maag explained children in the age group will receive a third of the dosage as people 12 and older, in a two-dose series spaced at least three weeks apart. Any children who turn 12 between shots will get the full dosage for their second inoculation.
Though children generally have a stronger immune response to COVID-19, Maag believes it’s still a no-brainer to get them vaccinated.
“They can be carriers. They can go home and bring it to their grandparents,” Maag said. “I think we could just stop everything. If we had 70 percent of everybody inoculated, it would just stop.”
Southeast Idaho is still a long ways away from meeting that mark. Within the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, records show just 55 percent of people ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.
In clinical trials, the vaccine proved to be 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children in the age group, similar to numbers among adults. Side effects were generally “mild, self-limiting and similar to those seen in adults and other vaccines recommended for children,” according to a CDC press release.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19. We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in the press release. “As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
SIPH Clinical Services Director Allison Bischoff said the department has already received 6,900 doses measured for pediatric use in Southeast Idaho.
Bischoff said SIPH will be scheduling children’s vaccinations by appointment only. Call 208-233-9080 for an appointment.
Bischoff said SIPH will start offering children’s vaccinations at its office located at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive beginning on Monday. Clinic hours are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bischoff said children will receive their shot in a private office setting to provide them a more relaxing environment.
“Sometimes those kids get scared and there’s lots of tears,” Bischoff said.
SIPH will hand out colorful stickers and pens to children to make the experience more fun. Bischoff was encouraged that parents began contacting SIPH to schedule a vaccination appointment for their young children on Wednesday, after the CDC’s announcement.
“Children may be at a lower risk than some of the adults at becoming severely ill or hospitalized but they can still get sick and there have been pediatric deaths,” Bischoff said.
COVID-19 booster shots have also been authorized for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 65 and older, long-term care residents, people with an underlying health condition and anyone 18 and older with a job that poses a high-risk of exposure.
Bischoff said last week was an extremely busy week for booster shots, with booster shot clinics packed on Thursday and Friday.
New cases have been trending down somewhat recently. For the week of Oct. 24, there were 380 new cases within Southeast Idaho. The region had 298 cases for the week of Oct. 31.