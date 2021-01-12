POCATELLO — Two local pastors and a retired state lawmaker have plans to host a vigil Friday at the Bannock County Courthouse to lament three federal executions that had been scheduled for this week.
The vigil, hosted by consulting minister with the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Rev. Jenny Peek, Pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Wayne Shipman and retired state lawmaker Donna Boe, is set for noon on the front lawn of the Bannock County Courthouse facing East Center Street in Pocatello.
“A small group of us want to bring awareness to the federal executions that are taking place this week and lament on these killings that are happening in our name as U.S. citizens,” Boe told the Idaho State Journal during a Tuesday phone call. “We want the vigil to serve as a reminder that capital punishment is morally wrong and that all human beings are worthy in the eyes of God.”
The announcement of the vigil comes on the same day the U.S. government’s plans to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades were put on hold amid a flurry of legal rulings, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, two other executions set for later this week were also halted because the inmates tested positive for COVID-19, the AP said.
Since President Donald Trump resumed federal executions in July after a 17-year pause, 10 federal inmates have been put to death, the AP said.
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday for killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife. Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own.
But an appeals court granted a stay of execution Tuesday, shortly after another appeals court lifted an Indiana judge’s ruling that found she was likely mentally ill and couldn’t comprehend she would be put to death. If a higher court puts the execution back on, Montgomery, the only female on federal death row, would receive a lethal injection at a federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Separately, a federal judge for the U.S. District of Columbia halted the scheduled executions later this week of Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs in a ruling Tuesday. Johnson, convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia, and Higgs, convicted of ordering the murders of three women in Maryland, both tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, the incoming chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., on Monday unveiled legislation that would seek to end federal capital punishment, according to National Public Radio.
NPR reported the Democratic proposal comes as the party will have unified control of Congress after victories in two Georgia Senate races, a change in fortunes for Democratic legislative priorities. The legislation would end capital punishment at the federal level and require the resentencing of all federal inmates on death row.
Boe said she contacted the Bannock County Commissioner’s office on Tuesday to stress the importance that Friday’s scheduled vigil is 100 percent peaceful, will not involve any protests nor any storming of the Bannock County Courthouse after an angry mob of Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. last week.
Boe explained that she was an ardent opponent of the death penalty, for moral reason, adding that her belief of the origin of penitentiaries was to offer those convicted of a crime with an opportunity to repent and accept responsibility for their actions.
“The word penitentiary began when the Quakers believed everyone had the chance to be penitent of their choices and a penitentiary provides that,’ Boe said. “Death row inmates are oftentimes incarcerated for decades before they are executed. After 20 years, they are typically not the same person as when they went in but an order of execution eliminates the chance for them to prove such is the case.”