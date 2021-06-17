POCATELLO — A local pastor has written a book about the positive mental health of pastors and what church members can do to help them build it.
Dr. Kirk Triplett, senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Pocatello, says the book, “Affirmed: Building The Positive Mental Health Of Your Pastor,” follows three years of doctoral work on how the actions of church members can influence their pastor’s positive mental health.
“The book is namely for church members, although pastors could gain some valuable insight on how church members are building their positive mental health,” Triplett wrote in an email response to the Journal. “My goal is that church members would participate in helping the pastor fulfill the role and the calling of the church. There are simple, practical ways that this can be accomplished. My hope is that people would come away knowing the importance of their role in the church and how they can help build the whole church to flourish.”
Triplett is using kickstarter.com, which connects projects with backers, to raise publication funds. As of Thursday afternoon, he had received $6,720 from backers, surpassing his $6,500 goal. And he is still trying to raise more to help with distribution.
He says the funds will make it possible for him to partner with and receive marketing support from a major publisher and still retain the rights to his work.
“I am humbled and overwhelmed that we have reached and surpassed the goal for the Kickstarter,” Triplett wrote. “I think it shows the support for the work and the importance of the topic of positive mental health.”
Triplett says pastors are part of the helping profession. They serve as spiritual leaders, life coaches and relationship counselors among other roles, and they often have to work under emotionally and psychologically sensitive circumstances.
“Pastors struggle with ambiguous job descriptions, undefined expectations, and the demand to be on call at all times,” Triplett wrote. “All of these pressures can be crushing at times, causing burnout. I think that if church members knew how their actions influenced the mental health of their pastor, they could be intentional about how they can easily and practically help build the positive mental health of their pastors.”
Aside from his doctoral work, Triplett has 25 years of practical experience in ministry. He’s served as an assistant and senior pastor over the years and has planted a church, he said. He also speaks at seminars and conferences for pastors.
While this is his first book, Triplett is already planning to write another geared toward pastors. He’s also in the process of building a Pastor Positive Mental Health Institute to provide more resources for churches and pastors.
“I am hoping to launch it online by September,” Triplett said.
In the meantime, he’s moving forward with the publication of his first book, which he’s aiming to release in October. And he hopes it will make a difference for those who read it.
“I wanted to take my expertise in this area and create a meaningful, yet accessible presentation of how important it is that church members become aware of how their actions influence the mental health of their pastor,” Triplett wrote. “I desire to have a resource that holistically helps the church grow and build one another up in love.”
For more information about Triplett's book, people can visit kck.st/3woleuX.