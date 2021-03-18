POCATELLO — Jonathan Dinger grew up attending Lutheran schools and he says he’s a Christian today because of them.
“It will always be a treasure in my heart that I can never repay,” he said.
Still, the senior pastor of Grace Lutheran Church is doing his part to give back by passing such opportunities on to the next generation.
Dinger was recently recognized by the National Lutheran School Accreditation for his efforts to support education at Grace Lutheran Schools in Pocatello.
The organization honored him with its 2020 Lutheran School Shepherd Award.
“The Lutheran School Shepherd Award was established by National Lutheran School Accreditation (NLSA) to honor a faithful pastor who provides outstanding encouragement, support and service to his school,” according to a news release about the award. “Pastors who are considered for this prestigious award understand and articulate a clear philosophy of Lutheran education and provide spiritual encouragement, guidance and support for the schools entrusted to their care. They are champions for their schools.”
Dinger was instrumental in the vision and construction of Grace Lutheran High School in Pocatello, and he served as its headmaster during the first two years of operation.
“From its inception, Pastor Dinger worked with the members of the congregation and school families to build and share the dream of the high school,” a parent of Grace students stated in the news release.
While Dinger was humbled to receive the Lutheran School Shepherd Award, he said he’s not the only person behind the successes occurring at Grace Lutheran Schools, which currently educate nearly 500 children in preschool through 12th grade.
Grace Lutheran Church and its schools work together to meet their goals, Dinger said, adding that they invest in each other and cheer each other on. In addition, Dinger said they have a tremendous lay leadership that helped raise millions of dollars to build the new high school.
“It’s very humbling to get this award as a person, but it doesn’t happen without the team,” Dinger said.
He gets emotional when he talks about the dedication of the administrators, faculty and coaches at Grace Lutheran Schools and the way they interact with the students — representing 18 different faith traditions — who go there.
“I watch our faculty and coaches and how they interact with the kids and it’s really very moving. They’re just so dedicated,” Dinger said, adding that he’s also proud of the administrators who work hard to ensure their staff members have the resources they need to teach.
But Dinger also plays an important role at the schools.
“Pastor Dinger is everything we could hope for from a pastor regarding his engagement and involvement in school ministry,” Jim Scriven, executive director for Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod's Northwest District, said in the news release. “His passion for schools is a primary avenue for teaching the faith, in his congregation and out into the community, shines continuously.”
While the high school is now completed, Dinger’s work there is not.
He continues to serve as the Dean of Chapel at the schools — in addition to his pastoral duties at the church — and he’s ready and willing to help with any needs that arise.
“This is the single most important ministry we have at the church because it makes us relevant in the community,” Dinger said, adding that they’re trying to provide a quality education for students and, at the same time, honor God. “He’s entrusted us with the resources and given us the ability to do this.”
And they want to bless the lives of those they work with.
“We’re loving kids and loving families,” Dinger said. "We’re reflecting the Grace of God and giving them an encounter with Jesus, like we had one.”