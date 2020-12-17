POCATELLO — As many as 1,500 to 2,000 people are estimated to have attended during the three performances of a live Christmas Nativity at Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello on Wednesday, said Pastor Jonathan Dinger.
That estimate is based on the number of cars that filled the parking lot during the three 20-minute performances of the Christmas Nativity during cool weather.
He estimates there were a total of over 500 cars there for the three performances and most cars had well more than one person inside.
Several parking lot attendants were kept busy helping direct vehicles to open spots.
And that doesn't count people who had to be turned away because there wasn't enough space to fit in everyone in the vehicles who wanted to attend, he said.
“It's disappointing when you can't accommodate everybody,” Dinger said.
The performances included three live camels, 32 performers and impressive lighting effects.
And it was broadcast via short-range FM radio transmitter to people's car radios in the jam-packed parking lot.
“It was great,” Dinger said. “We were just really delighted with it.”
He says what really drove their effort, which started about a month and a half ago, was that so many other traditional holiday events have been canceled.
“Our whole thought through this pandemic was to figure out a way to do it safely,” he said. “This is a new thing for us and we kind of thought about it and poked around with it for awhile.”
They even sent an email to churches that the performances were available because so many people had to cancel such events.
He said folks leaving after each show seemed pleased to have had the chance to attend.
“People were gracious,” Dinger said. “As people drove out people were just very grateful.”
And that's a testament to the power of the Christmas story, he says.
“What's so cool about this is it's a story people love and know, and they love to see animals,” he said.
He said there are so many things to the story that are rich and deep and do bring hope.
“For people of faith it's a tremendous boost — a tremendous foundation,” he said.
He adds that it also puts things in perspective when times are hard and it gives people a chance to celebrate despite difficult times.
And after each presentation, the traffic moved smoothly leaving the parking lot as a new host of vehicles arrived to take their place in a near constant stream.
“Considering it's the first time we tried it it went very efficiently,” Dinger said. “There were no accidents and nobody got mad.”
He said a lot of people liked the performances and also sent comments via livestream and emails.
He said they'd even received comments about the live Nativity performances from overseas.
And that's even as it served people closer to home.
“We try to livestream pretty much everything we do,” Dinger said. “So many of our members are vulnerable older people so we try to include them.”
He said up to 350 people viewed it on livestream.
He says the event didn't even take as much time to pull together as might have been expected.
“There's a lot of talented people connected to Grace,” he said.
So he can just call somebody to handle the lights or bring in bales of hay and it moves along smoothly, he said. And it was all volunteer — no one got paid.
Still, in all he said there probably hundreds of hours of effort put into the production.
“What made it work was the ability to delegate it to so many other people who could each take a piece," he said.
"But it was still a ton of work,” Dinger said.
Yet the end result was worth it. The performances and music were amazing.
“Even the sheep bleated on cue,” Dinger said.