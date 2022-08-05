trash campsite

Items are scattered on the ground at an unattended campsite in Right Hand Fork on Aug. 1.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Getting away from it all in the nearby national forest is becoming harder to do for Cache Valley, Utah, residents, if recent comments on The Herald Journal’s Facebook page are any indication.

“Impossible to find a camp site along the rivers. Impossible to even find a spot for the afternoon,” wrote Iris Nelsen, echoing the comments of many who are not only frustrated with crowded conditions in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest but upset with the behavior of their fellow national forest users.