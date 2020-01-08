POCATELLO — A local professional musician whose guitars and vehicle were stolen earlier this month has been reunited with his instruments and his truck.
Bobby Jones, the lead singer and guitarist of the band Absolute Zero, says he was notified on Tuesday afternoon that the stolen items had been located.
“It was a moment of shock. They said they found the truck and all the instruments were still there. I thought for sure I had lost them,” Jones said.
The instruments went missing on New Year’s Day.
Jones performed at Duffy’s Tavern North on Main Street the night before. After finishing early New Year’s morning, he started his 1998 Ford F-150 to let it warm up. And he placed his laptop and three guitars — a white Fender Stratocaster, a blonde-colored acoustic-electric Takamine, and a black Fender acoustic-electric — inside.
Jones said he went back into Duffy’s to get his wife and mom, and when they came out, everything was gone.
Jones, who makes a living with his music, has been out of work since that day.
He was devastated to lose not only his livelihood, but also the instruments he’s been playing for years. He said the acoustic-electric Fender was brand new, but the others have that broken-in sound that can’t be replaced.
Jones has been looking for his truck and guitars since they disappeared, and he even put out flyers.
He says someone recognized the vehicle, which was parked on Baldy, and contacted Pocatello police on Tuesday.
Police were not immediately available to comment about the case on Wednesday.
The pickup sustained some minor damage and was out of gas, but Jones says everything else was still inside and in good shape.
“I got all my possessions back — miraculously,” Jones said.
He hopes police will be able to find the perpetrators, and he plans to continue doing whatever he can to help them. But for now, he’s just grateful to have his truck, guitars and livelihood back.
Jones says he appreciates everyone who has helped him in recent days. He actually had a couple of guitars given to him so he could keep playing, he said.
“The community of Pocatello and southeast Idaho have been absolutely fantastic and so supportive,” he said.