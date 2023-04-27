Mindie Bentcik

 Photo courtesy of Mindie Bentcik

POCATELLO — It’s not every day that hardworking mothers get the chance to win a vacation, $20,000 and nationwide recognition as an official Super Mom. But for Mindie Bentcik, a 44-year-old mother of four, the chance of receiving just that is quickly becoming a possibility.

Pocatello resident Bentcik is in the running for Women’s World Magazine’s Super Mom contest, where mothers from across the country can enter and garner votes each week to advance onto the next weekly round until a winner is selected in mid-June.

