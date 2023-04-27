POCATELLO — It’s not every day that hardworking mothers get the chance to win a vacation, $20,000 and nationwide recognition as an official Super Mom. But for Mindie Bentcik, a 44-year-old mother of four, the chance of receiving just that is quickly becoming a possibility.
Pocatello resident Bentcik is in the running for Women’s World Magazine’s Super Mom contest, where mothers from across the country can enter and garner votes each week to advance onto the next weekly round until a winner is selected in mid-June.
This week only the top 10 mothers in each group will advance, with the voting period ending Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Bentcik currently sits in fourth place and explained she could use some good news. Though she loves giving back to the communities that have helped her rise out of some dark, difficult situations, right now she’s out of work with a broken back.
“I was raised by a single mom in not a very happy childhood, ended up in a bad relationship, got a broken back … and was able to find freedom with some very supportive people,” she said. “And when I hear that angels walk among us, I do believe that because I’ve met some women that definitely have to be angels. They gave me enough trust that I knew I was safe to leave.”
Bentcik explained that she and her four children — three girls and one boy — celebrated their “10-year freedom anniversary” last summer, marking a decade after Bentcik left her ex-husband. Since then, they have been healing and looking forward to a fresh future, with Bentcik staying involved in programs and organizations like Head Start and National Parent Café Leadership.
“We teach parents the five protective factors that help families thrive … and talk about our experiences as parents,” she said. “So I get to spread my story and share it with other parents that are in that same situation to give them light and hope that they can get out.”
She also shared with the group her goal of purchasing a house in 10 years, which she managed to achieve in just seven after putting in hard work. After she checked that goal off the list, she then jumped into certifying in any classes that were available, and even had the opportunity to visit the Capitol building in Iowa, where she was living at the time, to talk about her story.
Though she loves to get involved in her community, having a broken back that is getting increasingly worse has hindered this passion.
“I’m at the point where I’m pending disability because I’ve got a vertebra that has slipped out of place because it didn’t heal properly from the past surgery,” she said. “It’s been broken this whole time … and at 44 years old, I’m walking around with a cane or a walker to make sure I don’t fall over. … I could use some extra support in getting some votes because I could really use the $20,000 right now.”
Bentcik said she would use the prize money to help provide for her family as she waits for disability pay to kick in, and she would greatly appreciate the support.
“The winner will get a two-page story in the (Women’s World) magazine, so I would get to share some of this story with the world, and whoever reads it … will know that there is light at the end of the tunnel and you can get out,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.