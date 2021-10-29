Most 3-year-olds are a handful, scampering from room to room and seemingly getting into everything.
Sloane Klein however, relies on assistive braces and a walker.
Her mother, Erica Klein, explained Sloane was born with a condition known as spina bifida. It's a neural tube defect that causes an opening in the spine that exposes the spinal cord and nerves to amniotic fluid while in the uterus.
For Klein, raising awareness about the disorder is important as it will help other people understand what it is like to live with disabilities or to raise a child with disabilities.
"There are quite a few kids in Pocatello and surrounding communities that have spina bifida," she said. "I think it's important to educate the community in inclusivity."
The words 'spina bifida' literally mean 'split spine.' Every year, about 1,500 to 2,000 U.S. children are born with spina bifida.
"Kids with spina bifida can have enlarged ventricles in the brain, hydrocephalus in their head requiring a shunt to displace fluid," Klein explained. "This is caused by a hind-brain herniation known as Chiari 2 malformation, which doesn't allow the free flow of cerebral spinal fluid within the spine."
The disorder also affects lower-limb function. She explained that people who live with spina bifida can have decreased sensation in their legs, or they may be born with club feet. Those with spina bifida all ambulate differently, some independently, others with walkers or in a wheelchair.
"Spina bifida is known as a 'snowflake condition,'" Klein said. "Meaning no two children are alike."
Klein's daughter has the defect in her lower spine. Another person with the same defect in the same area may need to use a wheelchair.
For Sloane, the case was diagnosed during a routine ultrasound at 21 weeks gestation, and she was given the option to have surgery in-utero to improve functional outcomes in her health. In-utero repair surgery reduces neurological deficits from spina bifida. The surgery was performed at 24 weeks gestation at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado.
"We call her our miracle baby," Klein said.
Many people are not aware that October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. Oct. 25 is World Spina Bifida Day. There is also an event called The Walk-N-Roll for Spina Bifida, which is a family-friendly one mile walk event that raises critical funds, increases awareness of spina bifida and celebrates the accomplishments of the near 200,000 Americans living with spina bifida.
"In-utero surgery is a fairly new procedure," said Klein. "It spans only a few decades."
At University of California-Davis, doctors are beginning to repair the defect with stem cell infused patches.
"What they're trying to do, with the stem cell patches, is reverse the damage already done in-utero," she said. "With traditional in-utero surgery, the goal was to stop further damage from occurring, but now UC Davis is doing stem cell to reverse the damage that's done. Hopefully, to regain any function that was lost. It's believed that the stem cells work to repair and restore spinal tissue, beyond what surgery can accomplish alone."
The hope and goal is that with these new treatments, babies diagnosed with spina bifida in-utero will be able to do things that are more typical of other children their age. Klein said her daughter has received great care from the Children's Hospital of Colorado in Denver, Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake, as well as from her local therapists here in town.
She explained that many people don't think about what the disabled go through.
"I felt like I was ignorant of what the disabled go through until I had a daughter with a disability," she said. "Then you realize this whole new world of things that they have to overcome."
Klein also explained that it can be difficult to care for a child with spina bifida.
"Not difficult as in 'bad difficult,'" she explained. "Just more things. She has more doctors appointments for monitoring her health and a lot of weekly therapy visits, lots of therapy to help with her leg function."
There are many hospitals across the country that are capable of taking care of these children and helping their families navigate through the difficulties of being newly diagnosed and the continued care they require.
She explains that even though Primary Children's Hospital is the closest large hospital, it is not equipped to do in-utero surgery, but they do have care for children after birth and beyond. She doesn't want parents to think that they have no access to the care that they need.
Klein also found comfort and knowledge about spina bifida through the support groups she found on Facebook. These groups helped her find the hospitals in Colorado where her daughter was able to find the care she needed. She explains that around 64 percent of babies with spina bifida are aborted due to a lack of education about children diagnosed with spina bifida.
"Don't give up hope," she said. "These are happy kids. They're amazing children."
More information about spina bifida can be found at spinabifidaassociation.org.