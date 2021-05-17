POCATELLO — Rupert resident Bo Swanson got his first chance to perform as a rookie monster truck driver in front of a crowd on Friday and Saturday, in the midst of the Monster Truck Family Reunion Tour at the Bannock County Event Center.
About 3,000 fans cheered him on as he raced five other monster truck drivers around the arena.
Race day came just two months after Bo first sat in the driver’s seat of one of the oversized trucks. Bo and his family members are trained mechanics, however, with long histories of servicing monster trucks.
“I’ve been in the industry for about seven to eight years, working on crewing and things. Back when my cousin and I were little, we always dreamed of riding one day,” Bo said.
So far, Bo’s favorite thing about driving is getting the opportunity to meet the fans at the arenas, but despite having no performing experience, Bo doesn’t find much nerve wracking about getting to put on a show.
“The biggest thing I’d say I’m worried about is breaking something on one of the trucks because parts are expensive,” Bo said.
Bo, along with his cousin, Eric Swanson, and uncle, Rick Swanson, run their own YouTube channel titled Obsession Race Team. Eric and Rick are both veteran monster truck drivers. Within the channel, the family shows behind-the-scenes footage of all their travels to various shows, as well as footage from practicing.
Out of the family, Rick has the most experience, being in the industry for 30 years and having cars being displayed in nearly 240 magazines.
“The best part about the industry is definitely the community feel,” Rick said. “After being in the industry for so long, you make a lot of friendships and you’ll know somebody somewhere out of almost anywhere you travel.”
Bo offered advice for anyone interested in pursuing a career in monster truck driving: “If you’re interested in doing something, don’t give up on it. It could pay out in the long run.”