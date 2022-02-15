Longtime Pocatello residents Catherine Heyneman-Cashmore and her daughter Sasha Heyneman are opening a clinic-pharmacy together in Chubbuck this year, where they hope to give residents easier access to diagnoses and medications.
Catherine, a pharmacist who graduated from Idaho State University, and Sasha, a fourth-year pharmacy student at ISU, want to use their knowledge and education to open Inclusive Care clinic-pharmacy. They plan to break ground on the facility this spring and have it completed and opened by the end of 2022.
Inclusive Care will be built between Geronimos Trampoline Park and The Hive Venue in Chubbuck. The mother-daughter duo plans to be a resource for the developing Northgate area, which they said doesn't currently have a pharmacy.
Sasha is expected to graduate from ISU's pharmacy program in May. Her first venture as a pharmacist will be opening her own clinic-pharmacy with her mother, whom she called her best friend and the only person with whom she'd want to embark on this entrepreneurial journey.
"A clinic-pharmacy is something that this community really needs and it's a business venture that I would only do with somebody that I trusted to the depth of my core," Sasha said. "No one else that fits that role other than my mom."
Catherine has been a pharmacist since the 1990s, though she started her career in biotechnology, developing monoclonal antibodies and immunodiagnostic kits. She has also headed Drug Information Services at ISU for several years, served as an associate dean at the college, and currently operates Advanced Isotopes of Idaho, a small independent nuclear pharmacy in Pocatello.
Per Idaho regulations for pharmaceutical practices, Catherine and Sasha will be able to diagnose certain conditions out of Inclusive Care that can be identified using CLIA-waived tests — tests that can be administered in any setting without special training or certification — and help get medication to patients.
The pair said they want to be a resource for people who need medications but for some reason can't get in to see a medical provider. Their patients could range from children and women in their child-bearing years to aging individuals.
They also want to make their medication packaging more accessible to people of all ages, with clear labels and packaging designs that aim to help people who might struggle with adhering to a daily medication routine do so more easily.
"That's our goal is to serve the everybody in our community — the uninsured, the underinsured and the underserved," Sasha said. "It's a huge financial risk, but it's something that is absolutely worth it. I see this hole in this community that needs to be filled and I think we are the perfect people to do it."
Catherine and Sasha said their clinic-pharmacy business model is unique in that it will be the first in Idaho, and only one of two others that exists in the country.
"It's going to feel absolutely amazing," Cathy said of breaking ground on the clinic-pharmacy. "This is this is something that's been rumbling around the back of my brain as a concept for many years. It has just kind of evolved organically now and we could not be more excited. It feels like the stars have aligned."