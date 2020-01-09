An Ammon man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly choked a woman who was protecting her child.
The victim told police she fought off her attacker and bit him when he grabbed her 1-year-old son.
According to the Idaho Falls Police Department report, Zachary McClure, 29, came home intoxicated and attempted to force himself into the victim’s bed. The two were living together but were not in a relationship. The victim said she turned on an audio recorder as soon as McClure entered her room, which was reportedly locked.
The victim told police she told McClure to stop and attempted to kick him off the bed. She said McClure became agitated, and she feared he would harm her 1-year-old son. She placed herself between her son and McClure.
According to the affidavit, McClure became angry and choked her for 10 seconds. The victim said she retaliated by biting McClure’s hand. She then hit him in the head with a jewelry box.
McClure then reportedly picked up the child. The victim said she was afraid because McClure had just choked her and she attempted to take the baby back. She said she bit McClure in the back of the head to make him let go of the child.
An officer observed finger-shaped red marks on the victim’s neck consistent with being choked. She also had swelling on her neck. A bite mark was found on McClure’s hand, and he had marks on his face and the back of his head.
McClure told police he had been drinking at the bar before returning home and admitted to trying to enter the victim’s bed. He said she attacked first with the jewelry box and bit his hand when he tried to defend himself. He denied choking the victim.
A witness said he overheard the fight from downstairs, but did not see what had happened.
McClure was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between McClure and the victim, and his bond was set at $60,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.