POCATELLO — One night last month, 10 Irving Middle School students hit the gymnasium floor for a dance party at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls, rallying their coach to join them as pop music blasted through the gymnasium.
The students, all members of the Powerful Powerline Porpoises, were waiting for judges to tally their scores, and would soon have double the reason to celebrate. Not only had the robotics team just competed in the Eastern Idaho Qualifier tournament hosted by Idaho First Robotics, but they would also soon learn they had taken first place.
“This year’s team works very, very well together,” said Dustan Brown, who has been the Irving Middle School’s robotics team coach for eight years. “They’re all super bright, and everybody is there to win and compete and learn. So it makes for a great group of 10 kids to coach.”
The Powerful Powerline Porpoises — a team name that eighth-grade team member Jackson Taylor said was chosen for its alliteration and alludes to the “superpowered” theme of this year’s competition — will head to state on Jan. 28 to attend the South State Championship in Twin Falls.
In addition to the team taking first, Brown also took home an award after his team nominated him for best coach/mentor. Jackson explained Brown doesn’t just coach well but also engages with them by playing cards during lunch break during Saturday's practices, and makes sure each student understands the why and how behind the science of a task.
“During our lunch break we would play card games … and that was one of the things he did,” Jackson said. “And when we were doing our jobs in robotics, he doesn’t just tell us exactly what we need to do, he helps us do it and helps us understand what we’re doing. So we’re learning what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
Jackson, who has been a member of the robotics team since the sixth grade, explained that the team was initially not sure how they’d perform as they had learned the competition was to take place a month earlier than expected. But they added in an extra full day of practice on Saturdays and managed to perform well.
“I think we honestly did a really good job,” he said. “We came in not too sure about what was going to happen because it was a month earlier than it was supposed to be at first, but with our project we felt pretty strongly about it. … It was a little bit chaotic, but we figured it out.”
He added, “I’d like to give thanks to the whole team and their effort. They all did a great job and they all helped and I’m just really glad that I could be part of that team and that Dustan could be my coach, too.”
Teams competing at the robotics competition must build and navigate a robot through a series of tasks to earn points. The students had to pre-program and computer-code the robot, but they were also graded on innovative solutions to problems and their ability to be professional and work as a team.
The state competition will be similar, and until then, Brown said they’ll be focused on fine-tuning their strategy and presentation.
“The plan for state will be to take what we learned at regionals, what we’ve identified as shortcomings, and get those all shored up,” Brown said. “The bar is a little bit higher (at state) so we just need to put some polish onto our presentation (and) our individual mission, and we’re going to rethink our strategy. … Overall I think our message is good, our robot is good, and the team gets along very well, so I anticipate that state will be a success for us as well.”
Brown said he would like to thank Idaho First Robotics for holding the competition, local sponsors who helped support the team, as well as the parents of the students.
