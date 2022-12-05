Irving Robotics team

POCATELLO — One night last month, 10 Irving Middle School students hit the gymnasium floor for a dance party at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls, rallying their coach to join them as pop music blasted through the gymnasium.

The students, all members of the Powerful Powerline Porpoises, were waiting for judges to tally their scores, and would soon have double the reason to celebrate. Not only had the robotics team just competed in the Eastern Idaho Qualifier tournament hosted by Idaho First Robotics, but they would also soon learn they had taken first place.

Irving Middle School’s robotics team took home first place at regionals and will be attending state on January 28 in Twin Falls.

