CHUBBUCK — A local man has written an adventure novel based on Norse mythology that he hopes will catch on with a wider audience of readers.
Steven Petersen titled his recently released book "The Eye of Odin."
He's already sold over 200 copies in paperback and online.
"Enough to make me excited about doing another one," Petersen said.
He says the tale springboards off events from 1,000 years ago, when the age of the Norse gods ended in flames and the Eye of Odin — a talisman that gave the Norse gods their power — was destroyed.
The story focuses around the present-day main character of Thyra Ariksen, who grew up listening to the stories of the Norse gods and their powers.
Thyra, a character that Petersen thought would appeal to his nieces and nephews, has always believed they were just stories. That they aren't real.
But when the monsters and jealous gods from those stories begin to invade Thyra's life, they claim she has the Eye of Odin and that it wasn't destroyed after all.
So Thyra must accept her own divine nature in a race to protect both the world of magic and the human world from the destructive conclusion to a war that began centuries ago says Petersen, a financial adviser who has three daughters with his wife, Kelly.
The story was a bit of a turn for Petersen, who at one time considered being an attorney but ultimately decided that it wasn't for him.
"All the way through that I continued to write and I feel like every computer I've ever touched I've done some type of story on," said the 34-year-old Petersen, who plans to write another novel.
He grew up inspired by fantasy writers like Terry Brooks, Robert Jordan and others, said Petersen, who's 34.
So writing his own fiction stories was just a natural progression.
"It's something I've been working on for a long time," said Petersen, who was an English major at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. "I always wanted to be a writer."
But "The Eye of Odin" was something he didn't initially give a lot of prior planning.
He had been doing other things with writing and decided he needed to take a little break, he said.
Instead, he just started writing “Eye of Odin” and it flowed out, according to Petersen.
"I did a lot of research on Norse mythology,” he said. “And you know with the gods and everything like that and took my own little spin on it and adapted a few things."
The story covers how Thyra has to come to terms with the discovery that she's not only got the blood of the gods in her, but she's even related to Thor, as seen in the book cover.
Petersen says he started writing the book in the beginning of 2019 and finished writing it in 2020. It came out in January of this year.
And the book has received a warm reception so far.
"Anyone from 12 on up I feel like has enjoyed it from people I've talked to so far," he said.
But it's been a challenge not just to get it published, but to reach a wider audience.
"I went through the whole process with traditional publishing, but it's a hard business," Petersen said. "I got some good responses, but nothing really translated into much."
So he found that the best way to get the book published was to self-publish it.
He also plans to look into the possibility of getting a table at Barnes and Noble and other sites to help promote the book in person. Still, the online outlets are vital, too.
It's all a challenge.
But Petersen says that anyone else interested in writing shouldn't let the hurdles stop them.
"It's a lot of work it really is," he said. "But I would definitely encourage anyone who wants to write to give it a try."
He says they shouldn't give up on their goal.
"It's your dream," Petersen said. "You got to pursue it."
"The Eye of Odin" is currently available online on Amazon, Walmart and Target. It's also available in paperback.