An Idaho Falls man who committed robbery at gunpoint has been sentenced to prison.
Devon Michael Barrington, 36, was arrested in February after the victim reported Barrington had entered his home, drawn a gun and demanded he hand over money from a recent motorcycle sale.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Barrington to a minimum of four years in prison, with an indeterminate period of 10 years for a potential total of 14 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Barrington was dating Jaclyn Lea Whorton, 37, who was staying with the victim when he sold the motorcycle. The victim had sold it for $1,600.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he had left his residence to buy groceries and returned to find Whorton had “rummaged” through his belongings.
The victim said Barrington arrived and demanded the money. The victim said he refused until Barrington pointed a gun at his head. The victim then gave him $1,000 and Barrington and Whorton left.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer located the car the couple left in at a hotel parking lot two-and-a-half hours after the robbery. Whorton was found in the hotel lobby and arrested. Barrington entered the lobby and also was arrested.
Barrington admitted he had a gun on his hip. Police took the weapon and found a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket. Barrington admitted to taking money from the victim but denied threatening him with a gun.
Barrington accepted a plea agreement in April in which he pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery. Two other charges for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Watkins also ordered Barrington to pay restitution to the victim for the money that was stolen.