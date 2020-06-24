IDAHO FALLS — A local man who hit a woman with a baseball bat has been sentenced to probation.
Jason Dwayne Norman, 42, of Idaho Falls, accepted a plea agreement that reduced his charge of felony domestic battery to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced Friday, just two weeks after the case was filed.
Norman was arrested June 4 after the victim reported the incident. Her son and his friend both told police they witnessed the attack. The victim had red marks on her leg, and the baseball bat was recovered from the property.
According to court records, the no-contact order was modified at the request of the victim.
In addition to two years on probation, Norman will be required to pay $487.50 in fines and fees.