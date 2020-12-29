POCATELLO — A local man facing up to life in prison for allegedly forcing a girl to engage in sexual acts for several years starting when she was 5-years-old will not have to register as a sex offender after entering into a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors.
Aaron Steven Park, 39, of Pocatello, on Dec. 21, entered into a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves dismissing the felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 charge filed against him in exchange for a felony injury to a child charge.
Park was charged in April after the now-teenage victim in the case told Pocatello police detectives the abuse occurred numerous times in multiple locations including at Park’s Pocatello home and during a camping trip with mutual relatives four years ago, according to police records.
During his interview with Pocatello police, Park said he had developed an addiction to sex and pornography around the time the abuse began, adding that he rationalized the behavior as a “means to an end,” police said.
Park also told police that he would reward the victim with candy for engaging in the sexual acts and that he could not remember every incident because he “has a bad memory,” but if the victim said numerous incidents happened “they probably did,” police said.
The terms of the plea agreement Park reached with prosecutors requires he complete a psychosexual evaluation and polygraph test, according to court records. The sentence prosecutors will recommend Park receive is dependent on the results of that evaluation and lie detector test, court records show.
If any other victims are identified during the evaluation and polygraph test, or if the results indicate Park is at a moderate or high risk to reoffend, prosecutors would be free to argue for any sentence up to the maximum under state statute, which is up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines for a felony injury to a child conviction.
If the results of the evaluation and lie detector test indicate Park is at a low to moderate risk to reoffend, prosecutors will recommend a unified sentence of 10 years in prison, with three of those years being fixed, meaning Park would be required to serve at least three of the 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
Park would not have to register as a sex offender if convicted of the felony injury to a child charge.
Park is set to appear in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz at the Bannock County Courthouse for a sentencing hearing on March 1.
It’s unclear if that hearing will be held remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or if an Idaho Supreme Court order prohibiting in-person hearings will be rescinded by that time allowing the hearing to be held in person.