CHUBBUCK — A member of the family that owns Guardian Auto Sales at 4759 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck stopped the attempted theft of his pickup on Wednesday by jumping in the back and taking control from the suspected thief, according to witnesses.
Andrew Carpenter said the truck, which has sentimental value, was running in the back of the building when someone jumped right into it right in front of his dad and began to leave.
His father yelled that someone was trying to steal it and Andrew, who was nearby, ran and jumped into the pickup bed, he said.
Then he reached through the real cab windows as the suspect pulled out of the lot and used a chokehold on him. He got the keys turned off just about the time the truck hit a newer gray Ford pickup on Yellowstone. The crash caused extensive damage to the rear end of the gray Ford pickup, which may be totaled.
The suspect, who police did not immediately name or charge, then got out of the pickup and ran away from the crash scene, police said. But Chubbuck officers who arrived on the scene chased and caught the suspect in the area of 210 Circle Inn just blocks from the scene, according to the news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.
The suspect's identity was not immediately released and charges are still pending, according to the police news release.
Everyone involved in the crash was checked at the scene, including the driver of the gray Ford pickup, by Chubbuck Emergency Medical Services and the Bannock County Ambulance. There were no injuries.
Idaho State Police assisted at the scene of the crash.