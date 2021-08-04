POCATELLO — The 29-year-old local man that Pocatello police shot near the Red Lion Hotel this past September following an intense manhunt after he allegedly stole a firearm from a residence was back in court this week.
Jake Lee Sheeler, of Pocatello, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz via Zoom on Monday for an arraignment hearing, during which Sheeler entered not guilty pleas for the eight felony charges filed against him in connection to the Sept. 25 incident. The eight felony charges Sheeler faces in connection to that incident include three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of grand theft, one count of burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one enhancement for being a persistent violator.
Further, Sheeler also entered a not guilty plea for a separate felony charge of presenting a counterfeit lottery ticket stemming from an incident in August 2020.
Sheeler, though he has never been incarcerated in relation to the Sept. 25 incident, was released to his own recognizance last week due to ongoing medical issues related to the gunshot wounds he sustained when Pocatello police shot him. Sheeler was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after the Sept. 25 incident where he remained there until mid-November, at which point he was discharged from the hospital and placed into a long-term care facility in Utah. Current images of Sheeler on Facebook show that he is confined to a wheelchair.
It remains unclear if Sheeler’s Utah-based trial court lawyer, Jonathan T. Nish, and Bannock County prosecutors will attempt to mediate the case before trial, which on Monday was scheduled to begin on Nov. 9.
Sheeler was struck with five of 15 bullets fired by three Pocatello police officers about four hours after he allegedly broke into a home on the 1200 block of East Maple Street near Greenacres Elementary School, the Journal reported last year.
At the time, it was believed Sheeler stole two guns from the residence and threatened to shoot the homeowner with the guns he had just stolen, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei told the Journal last year. Police would later learn Sheeler only stole one firearm, a Taurus Judge .410-caliber revolver loaded with 2 1/3-inch birdshot shotgun shells. Sheeler allegedly went door to door trying to sell the gun during the tense multi-neighborhood manhunt.
Police said after they responded to the burglary they determined Sheeler posed a threat to the neighborhood so they closed off all of its streets to traffic and aggressively patrolled the area in search of him.
They ultimately located Sheeler a few hours later in a field near the Red Lion Hotel where the confrontation ended with police shooting him.
Authorities have not yet released many details about the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting so as to not impede upon the criminal case against Sheeler.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the officers’ use of force as part of the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, a multi-agency group that investigates officer-involved shootings and use of force incidents. The sheriff’s office submitted its findings to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog then submitted the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office to review to avoid any real or perceived conflict of interest, considering officers in Pocatello, Bannock County’s seat city, were involved in the shooting.
The results of that investigation will not be released until Sheeler’s criminal cases are adjudicated, but all three of the Pocatello police officers who discharged their firearms and were placed on administrative leave while the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigated have since returned to work.
If convicted of all the charges against him stemming from the incidents on Sept. 25 and in August 2020, Sheeler faces over six decades in prison and up to $215,000 in fines.