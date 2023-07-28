POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man who prosecutors say raped a teenager after drugging her in August 2020 was sentenced to serve at least 28 years in prison following a Thursday hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
Wade William Denny, of Pocatello, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz Thursday wearing an orange Bannock County Jail jumpsuit, glasses and shackles.
Denny was being sentenced after having been found guilty at trial or pleading guilty to a total of seven felony charges, including rape, sexual battery of a child, delivery of a controlled substance in the presence of a child, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of intimidating a witness.
Naftz ultimately sentenced Denny 28 years to life in prison, which means Denny won’t be eligible for parole until he’s spent nearly three decades behind bars.
Denny was found guilty of the rape and sexual abuse of a child charges following a trial in November 2022. A different jury during a trial in May 2022 found him guilty of the possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Denny pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidating a witness in March 20223 after having pleaded guilty to the delivery of a controlled substance in the presence of a child charge in July 2022. Initially, Denny was facing four felony witness intimidation charges and 20 misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, though most of those were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
Erin Tognetti, the senior Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney who handled the case, said during the sentencing hearing that Denny called the teenage victim in the rape case over 600 times while he was incarcerated at the jail for about three years awaiting the adjudication of his cases.
Tognetti described Denny’s conduct as egregious, explaining that he groomed and manipulated a then 16-year-old girl in 2020 into believing that they were lovers, which included convincing the girl to sell marijuana for him in exchange for half of the profits.
“By manipulating this girl into not cooperating and testifying against him, he believed that he would be able to get away with this,” Tognetti said during the sentencing hearing.
The sex crime charges Denny was convicted of stem from a Pocatello police investigation that began in August 2020. The felony marijuana possession with the intent to deliver and no-contact order violation charges were filed after an incident on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of West Quinn Road, court records show.
In August 2020, Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Fourth Avenue after a 16-year-old girl dialed 911 to report she was afraid of all the people out on the street, police said
Police came into contact with the girl upon their arrival to the scene and observed she was exhibiting signs of paranoia and fear, said police, adding that when asked why she was afraid, the 16-year-old said she had been “sold out” by Denny.
Officers entered Denny’s information into a law enforcement database and discovered he lived about a block away from where police came into contact with the girl, according to police.
While police were transporting the 16-year-old girl to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, she made statements that she had possibly been drugged and raped, so a toxicology analysis and sexual assault examination were performed at the hospital, police said.
Tognetti said that sexual assault examination proved crucial to the jury returning guilty verdicts on the felony sex crimes against Denny, as the results of the DNA analysis that followed the exam showed that the forensics lab found that the DNA profile was 631 septillion times more likely to be seen if it was Wade Denny as opposed to anyone else.
Police interviewed the teenager’s grandmother the day after the incident. During the interview, the grandmother said the 16-year-old told her that she had apparently been given a substance that caused her to lose consciousness and that when she woke up her pants had been removed and it seemed as if her bra had been removed and put back on incorrectly, police said.
In September 2020, the Idaho State Police forensic lab returned results of the toxicology analysis to Pocatello police, which indicated the teenager had amphetamines, marijuana and Lorazepam in her system, court records show.
Naftz, when sentencing Denny, explained that he was not a viable candidate for probation and that sentencing him to anything less than a significant time in prison would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
In addition to sending Denny to prison for at least the next 28 years, Naftz implemented a 30-year no-contact order between Denny and the teenage victim in this case.
Denny was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail following the sentencing hearing to await transport to an Idaho Department of Correction facility.
