IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened a man attempting to repossess his car with a gun on June 28.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Troy Terry, 47, and the victim were familiar with each other after the victim had made previous attempts to repossess the 2017 Kia Soul.
The car had been up for repossession for 135 days because Terry was behind on payments. The victim said he had been to the residence 17 times in attempts to repossess the car.
When an officer asked Terry and his wife if they knew the victim, however, they gave opposite answers simultaneously. Terry said he knew the victim. The officer reported his wife attempted to speak over him and claimed they had never seen the victim before.
The victim told the Idaho Falls Police Department he was loading the car onto a tow truck when Terry threatened him with a rifle. The victim said Terry pointed the gun at his chest and said “I’m going to (expletive) kill you.”
Terry told police he was only threatening to shoot the victim’s tires, not the victim himself. He said the gun wasn’t loaded.
Terry said he was going through bankruptcy, and that his bank had given him permission to not surrender the car to a repossession company. His wife said the victim had pinned her leg under a hydraulic lift. The report states she had dirt on her pants leg, but did not appear to be injured or have difficulty walking.
Both Terry and his wife said the victim had opened their garage door without their permission when he was repossessing the car. The victim said the garage door was open when he arrived. He said Terry attempted to intervene and attempted to close the garage door.
The victim said Terry threatened him with the gun as he was driving off with the car.
Terry was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to five years in prison. He posted $4,000 in bond and was released from jail. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Bonneville County Courthouse.