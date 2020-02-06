Bannock County sheriff’s deputies say it’s miraculous nobody was injured in a lengthy Wednesday night pursuit during which the suspect drove the wrong direction on Interstate 15 without his vehicle’s lights on for more than 10 miles in the middle of a snowstorm.
Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk Glenn C. Hoffman, 58, of Downey, passed approximately 40 other vehicles while driving the wrong way on the interstate during the pursuit that began in Bannock County and ended in Oneida County.
Hoffman was arrested by the pursuing deputies after his vehicle ran out of fuel. He’s been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and eluding police officers, all felonies.
The incident began to unfold shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a citizen that a pickup truck without any lights on was switching lanes and driving erratically on Interstate 15 southbound just north of McCammon, deputies said.
Bannock County sheriff’s deputies responded and spotted the southbound pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Arimo. The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights and sirens, but the driver of the pickup, later identified as Hoffman, ignored the deputies and continued driving south on the interstate, authorities said.
The sheriff’s deputies pursued Hoffman and attempted to use spike strips to stop the pickup he was driving on Interstate 15 just west of Downey. But Hoffman swerved and avoided the spike strips, deputies said.
Just south of the Bannock-Oneida county line, Hoffman drove across the interstate’s median, which was covered by about 3 feet of snow, and began driving south against the interstate’s oncoming northbound traffic, the deputies said.
While the southbound Hoffman was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate, sheriff’s deputies from both Oneida and Bannock counties pursued him from the freeway’s southbound lanes.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said that in some situations deputies will end a pursuit when a suspect begins operating a vehicle in such a manner that puts other motorists in imminent danger of being harmed. But because Hoffman was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate without any lights on during a snowstorm, the pursuing deputies decided that ending the chase could have actually created additional risks to other motorists, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said.
About five miles north of Malad on Interstate 15, Oneida County deputies attempted to spike strip Hoffman’s vehicle. But this time Hoffman swerved toward one of the deputies and his patrol vehicle, narrowly missing both, authorities said.
The aggravated assault charge Hoffman is facing is for allegedly attempting to run over the Oneida County sheriff’s deputy.
Just outside of Malad, Hoffman’s southbound pickup began slowing down on Interstate 15’s northbound lanes and ultimately came to a complete stop after running out of gas, deputies said.
When Hoffman wouldn’t exit his pickup, deputies gained access to him by breaking the vehicle’s passenger window, authorities said. He was subsequently arrested without further incident.
Hoffman was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated on a $10,000 bond.
Hoffman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at which time a judge will determine if there is enough evidence against him to take his case to trial.
If convicted of the charges against him, Hoffman faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.