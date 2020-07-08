IDAHO FALLS — A 42-year-old Idaho Falls man died Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in a crash on 25th E., just north of 49th N., according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
George Hansen was extricated from a Dodge Durango and died at the scene, police said.
Police said Hansen was driving the Durango southbound when he reportedly drifted across the center lane and struck a semi-truck head on at 11:30 a.m. just northeast of Idaho Falls.
Police said the driver of the truck, Michael Lloyd, 38, of Utah, was checked by ambulance personnel at the scene and released.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle. Police said 25th E. was shut down in that area for a few hours while fire personnel extricated Hansen from the vehicle. Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police, and the Bonneville County Coroner also responded and are assisting with the investigation.