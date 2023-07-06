POCATELLO — Fountains, sparklers, snakes and whistles, one local business owner has found success supplying Gate City area residents with all the fireworks they need over the July 4 holiday.
Brand Winters first started witha single TNT fireworksstand in 2010. Over the past 13 years, he has grown his business to include over five locationsthroughout Southeast Idaho,providing locals with a host of exciting and colorfuldisplays.
The venture employs family members and loyal friends to helpassistin selling the combustiblecreations, with Gate City area stands located at the parking lots of Fred Meyer and Winco. He also operates stands in Ammon and Idaho Falls.
While many businesses faltered or ran into inventory issues during the COVID-19 pandemic,Winter’sfireworksstands hit their stride. Indicativethat,at least locally, there is support forthe celebratorymainstay that makes the July 4 holiday that much more special.
“Our sales more than doubled," Winters said about his fireworks sales during the pandemic. “Wesoldout ofevery last pocket(of fireworks)that we could havepossibly sold. Didn't matter what kind of firework itwas,if it was on the shelfit sold. We literally had onetinymovingbox full of fireworks left at the end of the year.”
Owning and operating fireworks standsisn’twithout its challenges though, with one stand bearing the full force of Idaho’s turbulent weatherthis past Saturday.
A largecloudburst and aggressively shifting winds bellowed through the stall, upending not only smaller displays on the front end, but even flipping amoney table and scattering myriad tablets and phones.Thankfullyno one was injured, and the products were unscathed, allowing them a quick turnaround on the stand.
This year, adults and kids alike can enjoy big sellers like the Opening Show, which is a popularfinale fountaintobookend a night of dazzling sparklers and fieryignitions. Patrons can also experience a new big seller in the Brain Buster,which featuresan enigmatic hot-pink brain onthe packaging and emits ashower of sparksinall directions.The usual fare ofzipping ground blooms, pooping puppies and smoke bombs will still be available for those interested in the classics.
For Winters andthoseclose to him, the fireworksstands allow them to enjoyvacations and save money fora specialChristmaslight show at the end of the yearthat he puts on for his family.
"It's fun for us," Winters said. "It allows us to able to go out and do stuff that we want to do. Our family does a huge Christmas light show that's computerized with pixels and stuff and we also use some of the money to purchase new and big things for that every year."
