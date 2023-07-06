fireworks.jpg

Brad Winters shows off this year’s fireworks supply.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Fountains, sparklers, snakes and whistles, one local business owner has found success supplying Gate City area residents with all the fireworks they need over the July 4 holiday.

Brand Winters first started with a single TNT fireworks stand in 2010. Over the past 13 years, he has grown his business to include over five locations throughout Southeast Idaho, providing locals with a host of exciting and colorful displays.

The venture employs family members and loyal friends to help assist in selling the combustible creations, with Gate City area stands located at the parking lots of Fred Meyer and Winco. He also operates stands in Ammon and Idaho Falls.  

From left, Lisa Winters, family friend Faith Rippee and Brad Winters gear up for a Fourth of July holiday weekend selling fireworks.
Brad Winters sets up his family’s fireworks stand outside WinCo Foods in Pocatello.

