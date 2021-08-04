POCATELLO — A jury trial originally scheduled to begin later this month for a man accused of sexually abusing two sisters has been rescheduled to start in September, court records say.
Kenneth Terrell McDermott, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct for allegedly sexually abusing the girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause document containing a Pocatello police report the Idaho State Journal obtained on Tuesday.
McDermott was scheduled to take his case to trial on Aug. 17. However, it has since been rescheduled to begin on Sept. 21 after a pre-trial conference held at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday between McDermott's attorney, Bannock County Senior Felony Deputy Public Defender Rilie M. Fry, and the prosecutor, Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erin Tognetti.
The investigation into McDermott began on June 28, 2020 — two days after he allegedly sexually abused one of the girls at his home in Pocatello — when the girls' father was made aware of the incident and contacted Pocatello police, authorities said.
The father also told police that he was made aware of an incident from December 2019 in which McDermott sexually abused his other daughter, according to police.
McDermott allegedly sexually abused both girls while giving them massages, police say.
Pocatello police during their investigation obtained text messages between the two sisters detailing their abuse and both girls participated in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center that further confirmed the abuse, according to police.
Police attempted to interview McDermott on at least two separate occasions but were unable to do so. The case was ultimately provided to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of criminal charges on Aug. 11, 2020, police said.
The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office filed the two felony lewd conduct charges against McDermott on Oct. 16, 2020, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.
McDermott was arrested on Nov. 6, 2020, and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remained incarcerated until March 1, 2021, when he posted a $25,000 bond and was subsequently released, court records say. His bond had been reduced from the original amount of $50,000.
A no-contact order between McDermott and the two victims was put in place during a Nov. 9, 2020, arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse and remains in effect.
McDermott formally pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 7, 2020.
If convicted of the two felony lewd conduct charges, McDermott faces up to life in prison for each charge and a fine of up to $100,000.