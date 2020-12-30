POCATELLO — A local man’s alleged burglary spree of more than two months came to an end Tuesday when he was arrested and charged with 15 theft-related criminal charges.
Between Oct. 31 and Dec. 13, Domenic Joseph Raye, 30, of Pocatello, is accused of committing multiple acts of transaction fraud at Home Depot in Chubbuck and Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Pocatello, totaling more than $5,600 in ill-gotten goods, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
The loss prevention and asset protection staff at Home Depot and Lowe’s reported the separate theft-related incidents to Chubbuck police and Pocatello police, respectively, earlier this month.
Raye is accused of first targeting Home Depot on Oct. 31, Home Depot asset protection staff told Chubbuck police on Dec. 17.
Home Depot provided video surveillance footage to police, which depicts Raye entering the Home Depot store around 7:15 p.m. with no merchandise in his possession, police said. Raye then grabbed multiple pieces of lumber and walked directly to the customer service desk to return the items, police said.
Raye was provided with a gift card worth $156.27, police said. Raye then used the gift card to purchase a chainsaw, police said.
After the initial theft on Oct. 31, Raye would repeat the same method of defrauding Home Depot, stealing lumber, hardware and other expensive items, on Nov. 1, 2, 6, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, police said.
Raye would attempt to complete the same process again on Nov. 29 as well as Dec. 5, 12 and 13, although Home Depot declined the returns, so Raye left the establishment with the stolen goods he had attempted to exchange for a gift card, police said.
In total, Raye entered Home Depot with the intent to steal items and exchange them for gift cards 15 times totaling over $4,600, police said.
The incidents involving Raye at Lowe’s mirrored the same process he used at Home Depot, police said, which were also captured via the store’s surveillance cameras.
Raye would leave Lowe’s on Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Dec. 13 with nearly $1,000 total in gift cards after entering the store, loading lumber or other items into his cart and returning them at the customer service counter without a receipt, police said.
When Pocatello police contacted Raye for an interview at the police station on Dec. 29, they provided him with a disposable COVID-19 mask, noting that while wearing the mask he looked identical to the surveillance footage of him allegedly defrauding Home Depot and Lowe’s, police said. Raye was also wearing a disposable COVID-19 mask when orchestrating his steal and return scheme, police said.
Raye was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
As a result of Raye’s alleged thefts, he has since been charged with two felony counts of grand theft by criminal episode, seven felony counts of burglary and six counts of misdemeanor second offense commercial burglary.
The commercial burglary charges Raye faces were recently introduced as law in Idaho during the 2020 legislative session. A first conviction for commercial burglary carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A second conviction carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.
Raye appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, during which he was released from jail on his own recognizance. Bannock County prosecutors had requested a $50,000 bond amount, court records show.
Raye is due back in front of Judge Hooste on Jan. 6 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of all of the charges against him, Raye faces no less than nine years and up to 106 years in prison and up to $22,000 in fines. He would also be required to pay back the nearly $5,600 in stolen goods as part of restitution.